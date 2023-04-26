UK government silence over detention of Apple Daily owner Jimmy Lai ‘an outrage’

Jimmy Lai appears outside the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal in December 2020. Picture: Ryan K W Lai via Shutterstock

Human rights lawyers representing detained Hong Kong-British media entrepreneur Jimmy Lai (pictured above, centre) have called the UK government’s lack of action over his imprisonment “an outrage”.

His legal team were speaking the day after an all-party parliamentary group called on the government to treat Lai’s imprisonment as “a political priority”.

The British government is yet to call for the release of Lai, a pro-democracy businessman who founded the now-shuttered Hong Kong tabloid Apple Daily.

Lai was arrested under Hong Kong’s national security law in August 2020. He has served two custodial sentences for involvement in peaceful protests in 2019 and 2020 and is currently serving a sentence relating to an alleged breach of the terms of Apple Daily’s premises lease.

Related

If found guilty of breaching the national security law at trial in September, Lai, aged 75, faces a further minimum sentence of ten years. The maximum sentence under the law is life in prison.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Caoilfhionn Gallagher KC, who is leading Lai’s international legal team, said the US and EU had been more vocal in advocating for Lai than the UK government.

“The conviction that he received on wholly bogus [lease] fraud charges on the 25th of October 2022… That went unremarked upon by the UK government. It didn’t go unremarked upon by the US government – the US government put out a very strong statement that day to say this is a wholly bogus conviction.”

Tatyana Eatwell, a member of Lai’s legal team who was previously involved in the campaign to free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe from jail in Iran, said that when governments drag their feet on calling for their citizen’s freedom, “the family feels like they’re fighting two governments”.

Lai’s son Sebastien said the British government was sending a message “to all British people that if you’re in another country and there’s injustice: turn a blind eye, go back home and have a pint in the pub”.

“But it also says [Jimmy Lai] should have just taken the money, been a businessman and enjoyed nice holidays and let injustice happen to other people.”

Eatwell added that Lai’s case could be emblematic of a broader breakdown of the rule of law in Hong Kong that could ultimately affect British businesses.

“If people are imprisoned for being critical, you may wonder what happens if, say, in a financial institution, someone makes some predictions based on their economic policy and forecasting that is not ‘agreed with’ by the authorities – and whether that may fall within the limits [of the national security law].”

But Gallagher said that “the bottom line” was that the elder Lai “stayed put to stand up for others and to stand up for human rights and democratic values and for free speech in Hong Kong. Now, it’s really time for us to stand up for him.”

The UK All Party Parliamentary Group on Hong Kong’s report published on Monday lays out eight steps the UK government should take over Lai’s case, including applying “targeted sanctions against the individuals responsible for Jimmy Lai’s arrest and arbitrary detention”, among them the city’s chief executive John Lee.

But Sebastien Lai said for now their team was simply urging the government to take the “very easy first steps” of condemning Lai’s imprisonment and calling for his release.

Gallagher said: “If something doesn’t change, we are going to see a British national die behind bars in Hong Kong because of his journalism, because of his writing, because of his being a media owner and because of his entirely peaceful support for democratic values and human rights.

“This case is an absolute outrage. And people should be shouting from the rooftops about it.”

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog