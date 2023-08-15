Injured foreign correspondent’s case against CNN will be heard at tribunal

Saima Mohsin attends the "Reaching For The Stars" charity gala to celebrate members of The Citizens Foundation at BAFTA Piccadilly on 18 March 2023 in London. Picture: Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Citizens Foundation UK

British foreign correspondent Saima Mohsin, who was injured on assignment for CNN, has won the right to face her former employer at a tribunal.

Mohsin, now a freelance presenter for Sky News, was injured in Jerusalem in 2014. She had her contract with the broadcaster terminated three years later after she requested alternative duties and support while she was rehabilitating.

Atlanta-based CNN had argued at a preliminary hearing that a UK employment tribunal did not have jurisdiction to hear the case and that the Equality Act 2010 and Employment Rights Act 1996 “did not apply on the grounds of territorial jurisdiction”.

However, the preliminary hearing agreed Mohsin could bring her case, which alleges unfair dismissal, disability discrimination, victimisation, failure to make reasonable adjustments and unequal pay.

Related

Mohsin says she was injured by a CNN camera operator, leaving her for a time unable to control her foot. Despite extensive physiotherapy, she continues to live with chronic pain and says she is frequently bed-ridden with pain.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

In a statement following her win at the preliminary hearing, Mohsin thanked her barristers and supporters, saying: “I was injured in the field, not given adequate support or alternative duties and let go.

“This is not how journalists risking their lives should be treated by media organisations. CNN didn’t need to exacerbate my pain and suffering by dragging this through court. I have constantly offered reinstatement or mediation and negotiations. I didn’t ask for this battle while learning to deal with an invisible disability and rebuild my life. But it was important I take a stand…

“For those of you who’ve reached out to tell me you too experienced disability or race discrimination in the media and beyond. Thank you for sharing. I stand with you. We have work to do.”

Mohsin’s barristers, Paras Gorasia and Jennifer Robinson from Doughty Street Chambers, were previously counsel for Azeem Rafiq in his high-profile claim against Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

CNN declined to comment to Deadline, which first reported the story.

Mohsin’s statement in full:

I won! I have won my right to have my case against CNN heard here in the UK.

CNN had challenged the Tribunal’s jurisdiction and tried to deny that I had a right to bring my claims here. But this decision means I can now finally have my case heard in England.

The Tribunal has ruled in my favour and found it has jurisdiction to hear my case on: unfair dismissal, disability discrimination, victimisation, failure to make reasonable adjustments and equal pay.

I chose not to use a solicitor and to pursue this case representing myself. It’s been hard work, stressful but so very important. Thankfully I found a brilliant team of barristers to act for me on a direct-access basis.

I thank my Barrister Paras Gorasia for his exceptional knowledge, hard work and his belief in my case. I thank Barrister Jen Robinson for her wise counsel, belief and support. I also thank Pupil Barrister Finnian Clarke for his hard work on the case behind the scenes. You’ve been the best team I could have hoped for.

Thank you to my family, friends, CFWIJ, Scope and to the thousands of kind people I don’t even know who have shown their support & solidarity.

I was injured in the field, not given adequate support or alternative duties and let go.

This is not how journalists risking their lives should be treated by media organisations.

CNN didn’t need to exacerbate my pain & suffering by dragging this through court.

I have constantly offered reinstatement or mediation & negotiations. I didn’t ask for this battle while learning to deal with an invisible disability and rebuild my life.

But it was important I take a stand.

I’m calling for change.

I am doing this for me and for you

To raise awareness beyond my case

For the protection of all journalists, on and off screen.

For people injured on the job who still want to work

For people with a disability who should be supported at work

For brown & black women

For our right to equal pay

For the opportunities we deserve

For all of us

For those of you who’ve reached out to tell me you too experienced disability or race discrimination in the media and beyond. Thank you for sharing.

I stand with you. We have work to do.

It’s been a long & tough road to get here.

I know it’s not over yet.

I’ll need your continued support

#Forallofus

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog