Huw Edwards charged with making indecent images of children

Huw Edwards at the BAFTA Television Awards on 14 May 2023. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Former BBC presenter Huw Edwards has been charged with making indecent images of children, the Metropolitan Police said on Monday.

The veteran broadcaster, 62, who left the corporation in April, faces three charges over alleged activity between December 2020 and April 2022.

He is due in court on Wednesday (31 July).

According to the charge sheet, Edwards is accused of having six category A images, 12 category B pictures and 19 category C photographs on WhatsApp.

The offences are contrary to sections 1(1)(a) and 6 of the Protection of Children Act 1978, and if found guilty, he could receive a maximum penalty of ten years’ imprisonment.

A police spokesperson said: “Huw Edwards, 62, of Southwark, London, has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children following a Met Police investigation.

“The offences, which are alleged to have taken place between December 2020 and April 2022, relate to images shared on a WhatsApp chat.

“Edwards was arrested on November 8 2023. He was charged on Wednesday June 26 following authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service.

“He has been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday July 31.”

In a warning about contempt of court, the spokesperson added: “Media and the public are strongly reminded that this is an active case.

“Nothing should be published, including on social media, which could prejudice future court proceedings.”

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson similarly said: “We remind all that proceedings are active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary, or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

They also noted that the CPS “authorised the charges after a Metropolitan Police investigation”.

Edwards had been employed by the BBC for 40 years until his resignation in April.

It was revealed in the BBC’s annual report last week that in 2023/24 he was the broadcaster’s highest-paid on-air journalist, with earnings between £475,000 and £479,999 – up from £435,000 to £439,999 in 2022/23.

He was well-known for anchoring BBC News at Six and BBC News at Ten and for leading special event coverage such as for the general election night in 2019 and the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

He topped a Press Gazette reader poll as the “best UK late evening TV news presenter during the pandemic” in 2020.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog