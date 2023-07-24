BBC News presenter George Alagiah dies aged 67

BBC presenter George Alagiah. Picture: BBC

BBC News presenter George Alagiah has died aged 67 after living with cancer for nine years.

Alagiah died on Monday morning, the corporation announced at lunchtime. He was first diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2014.

BBC director-general Tim Davie said: “George was one of the best and bravest journalists of his generation who reported fearlessly from across the world as well as presenting the news flawlessly.

“He was more than just an outstanding journalist, audiences could sense his kindness, empathy and wonderful humanity. He was loved by all and we will miss him enormously.”

Alagiah first joined the BBC more than 30 years ago, spending time as a foreign correspondent and then presenter on the BBC One O’Clock News, Nine O’Clock News and BBC Four News before becoming one of the BBC News at Six’s main presenters in 2003. He also presented his own show on BBC World News for many years.

He was appointed an OBE for services to journalism in 2008.

Announcing the news to viewers on the BBC News at One, Clive Myrie said: “On a personal note, George touched all of us here in the newsroom with his kindness and generosity, his warmth and good humour. We loved him here at BBC News and I loved him as a mentor, colleague and friend. His spirit, strength and courage in the later years of this life is something his family can be so proud of. Journalism has lost a giant.”

Beautiful tribute to George Alagiah by @CliveMyrieBBC on the BBC News at One. pic.twitter.com/OyeXFd6XAD — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 24, 2023

Alagiah’s first BBC job was as a foreign affairs correspondent in 1989. He subsequently became Africa correspondent. Among his well-respected work, he won recognition for his reporting on the famine and war in Somalia, on the Kurdish genocide led by Saddam Hussein in Iraq, and on the civil war in Burundi, all in the early 1990s.

Alagiah was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer in 2014 and, after a break for treatment, returned to presenting the news the following year. He subsequently continued to present when he was not undergoing treatment, but the cancer spread to his liver, lymph nodes and lungs.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live in 2020 he was “not going to spend the time I’ve got worrying. I want to spend the time I’ve got living and doing the things I want to do and enjoying my family and friends.”

Alagiah had two sons with Frances Robathan, his wife of 40 years, and three grandchildren. He was born in Sri Lanka before moving to Ghana and then England during his childhood.

Tributes to George Alagiah

Soon after the BBC announced the news of his death, journalists and news viewers alike began sharing tributes to the “much-loved” Alagiah (see a selection below).

Christian Fraser, a chief presenter on the BBC News channel, said: “George was truly one of the nicest, most talented men in broadcasting. Such sad news. He fought so hard, always positive. He was incredibly proud of his family. He told me last year that he wanted to do all he could to spend as much time with them as he could.”

And Sky News presenter Mark Austin said: “This breaks my heart. A good man, a rival on the foreign correspondent beat but above all a friend. If good journalism is about empathy, and it often is, George Alagiah had it in spades. He understood injustice and the power of good reporting to highlight it,if not correct it …”

Many of the tributes describe Alagiah as a “brilliant” journalist, a “kind” man who supported others in the BBC newsroom, and one who inspired a generation of British Asians to go into journalism.

….the saddest of goodbyes to George…a great broadcaster, kind colleague, thoughtful journalist and a wonderful person with such a warm smile and lovely laugh…he inspired so many…and fought until the very end… #GeorgeAlagiah https://t.co/7OJkdRtivK — lyse doucet (@bbclysedoucet) July 24, 2023

Growing up, when the BBC’s George Alagiah was on TV my dad would shout “George is on!”. We’d run to watch the man who inspired a generation of British Asian journalists.



That scene was replicated across the U.K.



We thank you, George. RIP xx 💔 https://t.co/tkh9NOtHip — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) July 24, 2023

I was fortunate enough to work alongside George Alagiah. He was a good journalist, incredibly empathetic and a wonderful human being. The world is a lesser place without him https://t.co/fymlZVBwxt — Kirsty Lang (@thatkirstylang) July 24, 2023

One of the true gents of broadcasting I’m so sad George Alagiah has lost his battle with cancer. A lovelier man you won’t meet. — Robin Bailey (@capricornrobin) July 24, 2023

Rare in our industry for someone to be so universally loved. There won’t be many dry eyes today in the BBC newsroom. What a beautiful man. https://t.co/77KBGmP4HT — Nick Bryant (@NickBryantNY) July 24, 2023

Really sad to learn George Alagiah has died. He's probably more famous as a newsreader these days, but it was his brilliant reporting from around the world that made him a superstar reporter. Cancer is a bastard. Huge loss for @bbcnews and no doubt his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/5xwVaj5W4t — Neil Morrow (@mrneilmorrow) July 24, 2023

Such sad sad news. A gentleman and a brilliant reporter. Sympathies to his family. https://t.co/vrFXVIZur8 — Shelagh Fogarty (@ShelaghFogarty) July 24, 2023

RIP George Alagiah: gracious, funny, brave. A good man. https://t.co/5FmvNKEqoj — John Sweeney (@johnsweeneyroar) July 24, 2023

Really sad news after a long battle. Thoughts with George’s family, friends and colleagues. https://t.co/CpctZvc8OQ — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) July 24, 2023

George was one of the kindest people in the newsroom who was always generous with his time and advice. Thinking of George’s family & friends at this incredibly sad time. ❤️ https://t.co/LJd1JaZE85 — Babita Sharma (@BabitaTV) July 24, 2023

Several kind and encouraging words from George Alagiah in 2009 gave a slightly lost 20 year old the confidence to continue his journalism degree.



He was such a nice man. Very sad news today. pic.twitter.com/bLALVzGM2C — Tom Burrows (@TRWBURROWS) July 24, 2023

This feels a debased platform with which to share this but just to say George Alagiah was one of the kindest, bravest and most inspiring people I have ever been privileged to know. Never complained about his fate and always curious about the world. We are all poorer without him — Sarfraz Manzoor (@sarfrazmanzoor) July 24, 2023

This is such sad news. I never met George Alagiah but somehow I felt like I knew him – I suspect a lot of people who watched him on the news did – which is a special talent very few people have. https://t.co/objQOZ6XND — Kate McCann (@KateEMcCann) July 24, 2023

I am unexpectedly bereft. I grew up watching George Alagiah and his face and name was a comforting presence in a profession where black and brown people often feel alone or like outsiders. He always came across as warm and genuine. What a terrible loss for all who loved him https://t.co/fIRSJYkzbV — Elizabeth Pears (@BizPears) July 24, 2023

