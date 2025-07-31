Freelance journalists given rare chance to ‘right wrongs’ of unfair payment practices

Some weeks ago, I represented a freelance reporter who had not been paid for a commission she undertook for one of the country’s leading tabloids. She had found the story.
After being commissioned, she had identified and agreed participation with three case studies, written the feature, and coordinated the subjects travelling to London for a photoshoot. The desk liked the feature, but for reasons beyond the reporter’s control, it was dropped.
The paper paid the photographer, a makeup artist, and the studio costs. When the reporter sought her agreed fee, though, she was told that without publication, she would not receive a penny.
I met with the paper’s managing editor and lead counsel. For half an hour or so, they argued with me that this policy was ‘industry standard practice’ and that the budgets of major newspapers could not stand paying for work they had actually commissioned.
Eventually we reached a compromise, and the journalist received a decent portion of what was previously agreed.
On reflection what amazes me about this encounter is that two serious-minded industry professionals, both of whom I sensed to be generally decent people, put such effort into arguing a case that is so patently offensive.
That they did, however, is indicative of how completely media companies have been allowed to set to their own advantage the terms of trade by which they buy the skills of journalists.
In no other sector do small contractors routinely put up with not being paid for work that they have done, or waiting for months, even years to be paid for commissioned work.
Govt consultation provides opportunity for freelance journalist pay
A consultation launched by the Government on Thursday (31 July) provides an opportunity for freelance journalists to obtain the kind of terms that most small businesses consider normal.
The Department for Business and Trade proposes to reduce the statutory period for business debt from 60 to 45 days and introduce a host of other measures to prevent large companies from using their economic muscle to ill-treat smaller contractors.
Launching the initiative, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “From builders and electricians to freelance designers and manufacturers – too many hardworking people are being forced to spend precious hours chasing payments instead of doing what they do best –- growing their businesses.
“It’s unfair, it’s exhausting, and it’s holding Britain back. So, our message is clear: it’s time to pay up.”
This represents the best opportunity for a generation to right the terms of trade in our industry and should be seized upon by any and every journalist who has ever waited overlong to be paid for work.
Our demands need be neither complicated nor extravagant.
Any freelance who is commissioned to undertake work, and completes it satisfactorily within an agreed time frame, should be paid within a set number of days.
Most people to whom we make this case will be astonished that any professional is expected to wait an indeterminate length of time before being paid. Legislators should be left in no doubt whatsoever how damaging this practice is.
What should be done to help freelance journalists get paid
Journalists – and other creative-sector freelances – are frequently treated like ungrateful beggars for simply seeking payment for work done for major national and international corporations. We must make this case loud and clear – particularly to our elected representatives.
Anyone who has been affected by late or reluctant payment by media platforms should complete the consultation questionnaire and write to their own MP making the case for a statutory right to be paid.
The NUJ will produce guidance on the draft proposals in the next few days, which will be available to any journalist that wishes to make representations, whether or not they are a member.
We are unlikely to experience a better opportunity to right the wrongs of our industry. Better to act now and help shape the legislation, than resign yourself to years forlornly ‘chasing accounts’ for work undertaken months ago.
