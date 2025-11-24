Dale Vince launches green media brand: Babelfish

Babelfish front page

Green industrialist Dale Vince has launched a new media platform called Babelfish with a first print edition distributed today.

Edited by former Daily Express editor Gary Jones, it is starting with a quarterly frequency but with ambitions to expand both print and digital output

Jones told Press Gazette: “We’ve had a lot of interest from a wide range of campaigning journalists who are looking for another outlet.”

Although Babelfish has started with an eight-page edition, Jones said: “We are talking about making it much bigger down the road with hundreds of thousands or even millions of copies put out there.”

Vince runs Ecotricity and showed interest in buying The Observer earlier this year (however, he was rebuffed by The Scott Trust).

A spokesperson said: “The inaugural edition of Babelfish is an eight-page budget special dedicated to energy market reform, and will be delivered directly to every MP, MSP, Welsh Assembly Member and Peer ahead of Labour’s crucial Budget.”

Copies were out around Westminster on Monday, 24 November. Gary Jones is pictured below handing a copy to Spectator editor Michael Gove.

The spokesperson added: “Babelfish will also be available online. Working with a wide variety of journalists, the platform will grow organically, publish at least every quarter across print, digital and social channels, with further editions planned throughout 2026…

“In Douglas Adams’s classic science fiction series The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, the Babel fish is a small, yellow, leaper-like fish that, when inserted into the ear, provides an instant, universal translation of any spoken language across the galaxy.”

