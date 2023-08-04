Circulation auditor ABC moves into the trust business

Circulation auditing company ABC is certifying a scheme that ensures publications adhere to high journalistic standards.

The Journalism Trust Initiative (JTI) was launched by press freedom group Reporters Without Borders (RSF), which is now working with ABC in the UK.

JTI development manager Chloe Fiodiere said the initiative is in response to “an urgent need to find structural solutions to restore trust [in news media] and create favourable conditions for it to recover”.

She added: “Journalism is undergoing direct competition from all sorts of content that proliferates in the digital space… resulting in declining audiences, mistrust of the media, and falling revenues.” The JTI aims to “provide a transparent mechanism and provide tangible rewards for ethical and professional journalism” by assessing compliance with industry standards.

Related

Fiodiere described how the journalistic standards the JTI monitors were set: “RSF gathered 130 experts and organisations – including journalists, institutions, regulatory bodies, publishers, and new technology players – over the course of a year and a half. This process was carried out under the aegis of the European Committee for Standardisation. The JTI integrates guarantees on the basic rules of journalism: on editorial independence, journalistic ethics and methodology.”

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

The process has three stages: self-assessment, public disclosure – where transparency reports are published – and certification.

Media outlets can create free accounts to answer the 130 questions that make up the criteria for certification.

Based on international standards, the questions include information on ownership transparency, distribution channels, sources of revenue, data collection, editorial guidelines, accuracy and correction policies, responsibility for content provided by the public, internal and external accountability, and staff training.

Upon completion, an outlet can see how far it conforms to the international standard and opt for an external audit to verify that “good practices not only exist on paper but are also implemented in the newsroom”. Outlets that comply with JTI standards then receive certification.

Certification is valid for two years and ABC will act as an independent auditor for platforms looking to certify.

Simon Redlich, ABC’s CEO, described his company as having “for many years provided auditing data to the standards that we set for circulation data, not just in print, but in any of the ways publishers get their content to their consumers”.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog