BBC ends financial data feeds to save money

BBC News market data page, as screenshotted on 1 October 2024.

The BBC is no longer publishing financial market data on its website, app or TV red button service as part of its cost-saving drive.

The corporation said its stock market, currency and commodities data feeds were switched off on 26 November as “part of a wider effort to streamline our operations and prioritise improvements in other critical areas of the BBC Online experience”.

The BBC’s data feed was licensed from investment research firm Morningstar.

The BBC has issued a response to people who complained about the switch-off, saying it was “sorry to learn of these concerns”.

Related

It said: “Due to ongoing budget constraints we have had to reduce the scope of some of our services. Previously we provided delayed updates on major stock prices, currencies, and commodities. However as from 26 November 2024 the BBC discontinued its market data feeds on the website (UK and international), News app and red button (UK only) services.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly dose of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

“This change forms part of a wider effort to streamline our operations and prioritise improvements in other critical areas of the BBC Online experience, ensuring we deliver the best possible value to our audiences.

“We will continue to deliver comprehensive coverage of significant business and economic stories on the website and other digital platforms, as well as through our TV and radio broadcasts.

“Although we no longer supply market data in this format, we believe readers can continue to access this information through various alternative sources. BBC News will continue to provide market data headlines on the News Channel and on BBC Radio 4.”

The broadcaster is currently trying to create a total of £700m in annual savings relative to 2022. Within BBC News specifically, a £24m cost-cutting drive is currently underway which includes the end to interview programme Hardtalk, tech show Click and the Asian Network’s bespoke news service.

BBC News has provided market data pages for many years. It has previously said that its 2012 transition to a new website meant these pages were “sadly left behind meaning that the service provided a very poor user experience on anything other than a desktop device, and was very difficult for the BBC to maintain or improve due to an outdated codebase”. They also suffered from “regular outages… due to the ageing of the market data hardware and software”.

The market data service then received an overhaul in 2018 so it was hosted by the Cloud, responsive to different devices and did a “better job” at providing news context for the data movements. The BBC said the changes meant “our broad audience now benefits from an improved user experience albeit covering a scaled-back amount of market data and related pages”.

BBC News business page still has ‘market data’ subheading (screenshot taken on 5 December).

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog