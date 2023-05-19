Swedish daily prototypes ‘cringey’ AI rap to tell news stories

A still from Aftonbladet's AI-generated rap video about Beyonce touring through Sweden. Picture: Aftonbladet

Sweden’s largest daily newspaper Aftonbladet has tested news stories “rapped” by an AI service at the suggestion of a youth panel.

Despite what he called the “rather cringey” result, Aftonbladet’s deputy editor-in-chief Martin Schori said the paper hoped to “provoke a debate” about creating news content that appeals to younger audiences.

Last autumn Aftonbladet’s parent company Schibsted, and the nonprofit foundation that controls it, the Tinius Trust, “gathered young people from Stockholm’s outer city areas” with an aim “to understand the challenges traditional media face in reaching population groups that increasingly avoid news“.

The ten-person group, tasked with developing product ideas “that could make more young people trust editorial media“, suggested musical articles as one approach.

Related

Aftonbladet tested the idea on its website last week with some 1,000 users under 36 years old. The paper’s staff selected a set of stories and then fed them into an AI service which was tasked with summarising them as a song.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

The paper provided two “News as Music” options to its young consumers: stories could be experienced either as a rap or as “summarised news texts in rhythm to AI-generated music that enhances the experience”. The paper said approximately half of the test users chose to listen to both formats.

The most popular of the resulting stories, covering the forthcoming arrival in Sweden of Beyonce’s Renaissance tour, can be viewed at the bottom of this story or through this link. (Although the article is written in Swedish, the video’s lyrics are in English.)

The newspaper said: “For Aftonbladet, it was natural to provide resources to carry out the project and test the idea.”

‘The media industry needs a serious challenge’

The publication does not provide an article-to-rap service on its website as a matter of course and does not have plans to. However, it says it does incorporate AI into its regular workflow for the captioning of videos and the transcription of interviews and that it is presently developing other tools “to facilitate the work of journalists”.

Aftonbladet appointed head of editorial video Andreas Landmark its “AI general” last month with a brief of coordinating the paper’s implementation of AI.

Deputy editor-in-chief Martin Schori told Press Gazette: “Behind this rather cringey thing is a serious question: that young people don’t appreciate how we as an industry present our news content…

“We are doing this because the media industry needs a serious challenge. All surveys show that young people like news but not the way we present them.”

Schori also said: “‘News as Music’ is an example of how things could be done in the future. It may not be exactly this that is the future, but it is clear that we need to try, challenge old conventions, and listen to future news consumers.”

A qualitative Reuters Institute study published in October suggested that young people are no less interested in news than their elders, but that they are more likely to engage with news via a variety of brands and formats, much of it through social media.

Schori said: “It’s not impossible that we will conduct more experiments. But I don’t necessarily think that this service IS the future, rather we wanted to provoke a debate about how we need to challenge our ways of presenting news.”

One of the original ten panellists, Jumane, said they liked both the rap and AI rhythm stories “depending on my mood. The instrumental part felt good because it added a feel to the news. I really liked the rap because it made the news experience fun”.

Aftonbladet is not the first to combine news and music. In 2017 the journalist group Climate Symphony attempted to transform climate data into sound as a “new way of expressing the climate change issue”, co-founder Leah Borromeo told Wired.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog