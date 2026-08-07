What I’ve learned: NCTJ chief executive Joanne Forbes

Joanne Forbes. Picture: Submitted

The NCTJ is a £2m a year turnover charity supporting training for some 1,400 student journalists last year. Here CEO Joanne Forbes shares her insights from more than 30 years working across journalism, publishing and media training.

After graduating from the University of Exeter with a degree in history, Joanne began her career in marketing and moved into her first training role at the Newspaper Society. She then worked at the Professional Publishers Association as director of the Periodicals Training Council before joining the NCTJ as CEO in 2007.

What was your breakthrough moment?

Joining the Newspaper Society as a graduate was the turning point in my career. I spent seven fantastic years there, first in marketing and then in training. That’s where my passion for local journalism began, and it’s never left me.

What’s currently keeping you up at night?

Journalism is going through the biggest transformation of my career. AI is reshaping the way news is gathered and produced, business models continue to change, public trust in news is under pressure, journalists themselves are increasingly under attack, and local journalism remains under enormous strain. The challenge for the NCTJ is to prepare journalists not just for today’s newsroom, but for the newsrooms they’ll be working in tomorrow.

What gets you out of bed in the morning?

Usually the gym at 6.30am – which is tough in the winter months! It sets me up for the day. Work-wise, it’s the variety, the people and the purpose. I work with talented and dedicated colleagues who genuinely want to make a difference, and that’s incredibly motivating.

How are things going right now, what’s working?

We’re in a strong position. Our qualifications continue to grow, we’re attracting new accredited course providers, employers remain hugely supportive and our network of industry ambassadors continues to expand. We’re also leading important conversations about AI and the future skills journalists will need. It’s an exciting time to be shaping journalism education and training.

What has been your proudest achievement?

Setting up the Journalism Diversity Fund. It was something I was determined to do when I joined the NCTJ, and it has opened the door to journalism for hundreds of talented people who might otherwise never have had the opportunity. I was fortunate to have the extraordinary support of NLA media access, which has donated more than £2 million since the fund began. My commitment to equality and diversity came from my father. He taught me that talent is spread far more widely than opportunity, and that we all have a responsibility to make the world a fairer place by ensuring privilege isn’t what determines people’s life chances.

What was your biggest mistake, and what did you learn from it?

Early in my career I probably took success for granted. Industries change, organisations change, people change and success isn’t permanent. That’s taught me to keep listening, keep learning and never become complacent.

When it comes to leading a team, motivating others, what works for you?

Leadership is about behaviour. To win hearts and minds it’s important to lead by example. As you become more experienced, it’s also vital to stay open to new ideas and technology and not get set in your ways. I recently read Mike Souter’s Next Gen CEO, brilliant words of wisdom for leaders in this uncertain world. I believe we should all keep learning.

If you could give your younger self one piece of advice, what is it?

Stop worrying. If you’re confident, prepared to work hard and willing to say yes to opportunities, things have a habit of working out, often in ways you never imagined.

Who or what inspires you and why?

I’ve been fortunate to work with so many inspiring people throughout my career. Among those who stand out are John Aldridge and Pat Roberts Cairns, who had a significant influence on my development early on. Mark Allen has been a constant source of support and inspiration throughout my career, and more recently, I’ve reflected on just how much I’ve learned from the brilliant Alan Edmonds following the announcement that he’s leaving the business.

If I had to choose one person, it would be Kim Fletcher. We recently worked together again when he chaired the NCTJ’s McNae’s roundtable, and it reminded me just how much I’d missed working with him. I had the privilege of working alongside Kim for more than 20 years and learned an enormous amount from him. He combines sharp insight with humility, generosity and wisdom, and has an exceptional ability to bring out the best in the people around him. Just as importantly, he’s great fun and a joy to work with. Quite simply, he’s one of the finest people I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with.

What is your work mantra?

Keep learning. Keep innovating. Never stand still.

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