New Statesman upgrades digital subscriptions after 75% increase in 2020

The New Statesman has upgraded its digital paywall to build on “impressive growth” which saw subscriptions grow by 75% last year.

The political and cultural title is again partnering with Evolok, which developed its first paywall three years ago, and is now adding functions so readers can more easily renew, upgrade and gift subscriptions.

There will be geo-targeted pricing and better functionality for promotions on the site to more easily entice first-time readers with discounts.

The New Statesman increased digital subscriptions in 2020 by 75% and attracts some 2.6m unique visitors per month to its website. The partnership with Evolok is aiming to build on that further in the coming months.

Sanjay Ravindran, the New Statesman Media Group’s chief information officer, said: “Evolok provided the original metered paywall for the New Statesman and we are continuing to collaborate with the team to benefit from all the new features they have to offer.

“The Evolok team are professional and provide so much expertise and insight into the monetisation space. The team were able to meet the needs of the New Statesman paywall strategy and we look forward to building on what we have with Evolok.”

Evolok co-founder Nina Juss said the New Statesman had “already been hugely successful with its digital subscription model, achieving impressive growth over a short period”.

She added: “The potential to continue growing its online audience with the use of advanced audience analytics is huge.”

London-based Evolok has worked with several publishers to build subscription platforms and paywalls, including the Spectator US, The Telegraph, and the Indian Express.

Evolok’s deal with the Indian Express was finalised in early September with the aim of attracting around 2m paying readers to its website, particularly after print distribution was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.