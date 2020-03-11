All Sections

March 11, 2020

Mirror publisher loses latest round in High Court fight with phone-hacking claimants

By PA Mediapoint Twitter

The publisher of the Daily Mirror has lost the latest round of a High Court fight with celebrities, including the Duke of Sussex, who say they were victims of phone hacking.

Lawyers representing Mirror Group Newspapers wanted to limit the way a group of celebrities presented its case.

One concern they had related to allegations that MGN’s legal department had been aware of widespread use of unlawful information gathering techniques.

They said those allegations should be struck out before any trial.

But a judge has ruled against them.

Mr Justice Mann yesterday ruled that the claim relating to allegations about what the legal department knew could be aired at a trial.

MGN also lost arguments relating to other aspects of the case presented by celebrities.

The judge, who had analysed arguments at a hearing in January, said litigants had managed to “see off” a “serious attack” on the way they presented their case.

Prince Harry’s name features on a list of claimants, while other litigants include actor Ray Winstone, former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs, and media personality Chantelle Houghton.

Lawyers have said claims relate to three newspapers – the Daily Mirror, the Sunday Mirror and the Sunday People.

MGN owned the newspaper titles at the time the alleged activities took place, but a group called Reach has since taken control.

Picture: Paul Edwards/Pool via Reuters

