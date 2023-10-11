Prince Harry claims against The Sun won’t be heard until 2025

Prince Harry leaving the Royal Courts Of Justice on Thursday 30 March 2023. Picture: PA Wire/Victoria Jones

Prince Harry’s legal claim against The Sun’s publisher over allegations of unlawful information gathering is set to go to trial in January 2025, the High Court has been told.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, alleges he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for News Group Newspapers (NGN), publisher of The Sun and the now-defunct News Of The World.

At a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, the High Court was told two trials are expected in the dozens of active claims against the publisher over allegations of phone hacking and other unlawful information gathering.

David Sherborne, for the claimants, said there are 32 people whose cases are set to be heard at a trial in January 2024.

Related

He later said there are 27 cases that have been “stayed” and are set to be heard at a trial in January 2025.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

The barrister said: “That includes the claims of [British actor] Hugh Grant and the Duke of Sussex.”

However, Sherborne told the hearing in London that numbers could change.

“At the moment, we proceed with the 32 and if something dramatic changes we can address it,” he said.

The hearing before Mr Justice Fancourt was later told 18 other claims against NGN – which denies any unlawful activity took place at The Sun – have been settled since August.

Tuesday’s hearing comes after a ruling in July blocked parts of Harry’s claim which related to allegations of phone hacking against the publisher.

In his judgment, Mr Justice Fancourt said Harry’s claim over other allegations – including use of private investigators – could go ahead to a trial.

The judge also refused to allow the duke to rely on an alleged “secret agreement” between the royal family and senior executives working for media mogul Rupert Murdoch as part of his claim.

A spokesperson for NGN called the ruling a “significant victory” for the publisher.

The next hearing in the claims against NGN is due in December.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog