Prince Andrew ex Koo Stark to get ‘substantial damages’ from Daily Mail over ‘porn star’ description

A former girlfriend of the Duke of York will receive “substantial damages” from the publisher of the Daily Mail over an article that wrongly referred to her as a “porn star”.

Photographer Koo Stark, 66, brought legal action against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) as well as the then-editor and deputy editor of the Daily Mail – Geordie Greig and Gerard Greaves – over a November 2019 article in the paper.

Stark, who has also worked as a professional actress, was in a relationship with Andrew in the early 1980s, the High Court in London heard on Friday. (Pictured: the pair chat at a museum reception in 1998.)

The article referred to Andrew as a “Duke of Hazard” with “very shady friends” and included a photo of Stark from the film The Awakening of Emily captioned “The prince and the porn star”.

Related

It also referred to Andrew having had “an astonishing relationship with a soft porn actress”.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Francis Leonard, for Stark, said: “The words at issue meant, and would have been understood to mean, that the claimant is a porn actress who has made her living participating in films which are made for distribution in the pornographic market.

“The true position is that Ms Stark has never appeared in a pornographic film or posed for pornographic photographs. None of her work could properly be described as pornographic or indeed as ‘very shady’.

“In particular, the film The Awakening of Emily is a coming-of-age drama and not a pornographic film.”

Leonard said the article was also published on Mail Online, but was amended just over nine hours later to correct the reference to Stark, before having all references to her removed in 2021.

He continued: “The defendant’s publication of the article and the false statements about her caused the claimant very considerable distress and upset.

“The defendant has accepted that the article’s reference to Ms Stark was defamatory and without justification … The defendant has agreed to pay the claimant substantial damages.”

Gemma McNeil-Walsh, for Associated Newspapers, Greig and Greaves, said: “The defendant through me offers its sincere apologies to the claimant for the distress, embarrassment and upset caused to her by the publication of the Daily Mail article.

“The defendant accepts there was and is no truth in the allegation advanced about the claimant and is happy to set the record straight.”

An apology was also published in Friday’s print edition of the Daily Mail.

Judge Mrs Justice Collins Rice said: “I note the very full apology, the payment of substantial damages and this statement.

“Ms Stark is entitled to consider herself, and be considered as, fully vindicated.”

Stark has previously received substantial damages from both the men’s magazine Zoo and the owner of MTV’s entertainment news website for wrongly describing her as a “porn star”.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog