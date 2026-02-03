Mail says there is ‘no evidence’ it obtained call records of Kylie ex

Kylie Minogue pictured in Cannes in 2012. Picture: Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock

A former private investigator for the Daily Mail said he obtained the phone records of Kylie Minogue’s former boyfriend Olivier Martinez for the paper.

But the Mail insists there is no evidence to support this claim.

US-based Dan ‘Detective Danno’ Hanks said in a witness statement that he worked as a private investigator for the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday for around 20 years until 2013.

Hanks submitted a statement as part of the privacy trial in which Prince Harry and others have accused the Mail titles of unlawful information gathering.

Hanks said: “All I needed was a name or a phone number and I could find a target’s contact and other private details, usually within minutes. … You put a name or phone number into a database and, as long as you check (tick) the right search boxes you can find pretty much anything on anyone.”

He said: “I got the phone records for a man who I have since found out was the boyfriend of Kylie Minogue. The phone tolls were for a guy called Olivier Martinez – I sold these to the Daily Mail.

“I believe Mr. Martinez had a US mobile as he lived in the US part of the time, because he was an actor. I still have that phone record document on my computer system. You can see that at the top there is the name ‘Olivier Martinez’ and it basically lists 100s of the numbers that he called between January 15, 2006 and January 23, 2006.”

He said that a subsequent story appeared in the Daily Mail by Richard Price which was headlined: “What’s making Kylie smiley again?”

Minogue was recovering from breast cancer at the time and the story said: “There has been only one project he was unable to cancel: the horror movie Blood & Chocolate, which meant he had to travel to Romania. But while he was away, he was in constant telephone contact, calling Kylie daily and speaking for hours after every hospital appointment. With him by her side, last week Kylie even felt strong enough to make her first public outing since returning to Australia.”

Mail publisher Associated Newspapers said in its witness statement: “Mr Price’s evidence is that he had not heard of Mr Hanks before these proceedings. He says he did not commission Mr Hanks or ask anyone to do so, and he did not ask anyone to obtain telephone records or carry out an illegal database search.”

“His evidence shows it is overwhelmingly likely that the information in the article came from prior reporting and journalistic sources close to Ms Minogue.”

Associated said it had to force the claimants to reveal documents Hanks refers to in his witness statement. And when these documents were finally disclosed they were compiled into a single PDF which obscured the metadata.

The documents created by Hanks are “shorn of context or anything which might assist to identify their provenance or authenticity”, Associated said.

It added that there is no evidence the telephone numbers in the documents belonged to Martinez and Minogue and no evidence this work was commissioned by or communicated to the Mail titles.

Associated said Hanks’ evidence was “apparently prompted by articles shown to him to him by the claimants”.

Hanks also said he obtained unlisted phone numbers of celebrities for the Mail titles and was able to convert telephone numbers into names and addresses using database searches.

He said he helped track down Yoko Ono’s daughter in 2000 for a story which appeared in 2001 headlined: “The little girl who will inherit half of John Lennon’s £400m fortune: First meeting between Yoko Ono and granddaughter her family refused to let her see.”

Hanks said he was commissioned by the Mail on Sunday to arrange a payment to a serving police officer in the US in 2010 to obtain details of Jeffrey Epstein’s personal address book and flight details.

On this point Associated said: “No document has been produced capable of supporting the allegation of corruption. Mr Hanks’ evidence is lacking in any of the specificity which should be expected to support such serious allegations.”

Reporter on the story Sharon Churcher has submitted a separate statement saying the documents in question were sent to her in 2011 by Mike Fisten, a former police officer who had been a liaison officer to the FBI on the initial Epstein investigation.

According to Associated: “She did not ask him to make payments to any third party and understood that he had obtained the documents from exhibits placed on the public record in civil proceedings involving Epstein.”

Hanks also claimed to have done “unlawful stuff on” Prince Harry for the Mail titles but said he “cannot recall what exactly”.

And in relation to Sir Elton John, a co-claimant in the case, Hanks said he “did stuff… basically getting contact information for him and his boyfriend or significant other”.

Hanks said: “Over the years, as various scandals have been exposed in the British press, or as laws have tightened, my contacts at both the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday have asked me to ‘wash’ the product.

“In other words, to give more of an appearance of legitimacy or reduce the signs of illegality or ‘shadiness’, if viewed by a third party.

“It started around 2000, when UK and US data protection laws started to impact, so I was encouraged to invoice as the British American News Service instead of Detective Danno or Backstreet Investigations.

“I am seventy-nine years old with diabetes and am recovering from triple-bypass heart surgery. I am coming forward in an effort to do the right thing before I die. The Mail was my biggest UK client. The digging into the privacy of those people caused a lot of anguish in me. I apologised numerous times and that is one of the reasons that I agreed to testify in this case.”

The Mail publisher denies all allegations of illegal newsgathering brought by Prince Harry and his co-claimants.

