View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. Media Law
July 18, 2023

Chinese state broadcaster fails in appeal against £125,000 Ofcom fine

CGTN was sanctioned for four 2019 editions of The World Today and one of China 24.

By Charlotte Tobitt

CGTN banner
Advertising banner for CGTN at Heathrow Airport in May 2018. Picture: Shutterstock

Judges have dismissed an appeal by the Chinese state broadcaster’s international division, China Global Television Network (CGTN), against a £125,000 fine handed down by Ofcom.

The UK broadcast regulator sanctioned CGTN licence holder Star China in 2021 over four editions of The World Today and one of China 24 that aired in 2019. It said the programmes were not duly impartial in their reporting of protests in Hong Kong.

The fine came shortly after Ofcom revoked CGTN’s licence, banning it from broadcasting in the UK because of its overarching control by the Chinese Communist Party.

Star China argued in court that because it had its licence taken away by the time of the penalty, a lesser fine – suggested as low as half of £125,000 – would have been sufficient since there was no longer a need to deter it from further breaches of the Broadcasting Code.

Court of Appeal backs Ofcom’s £125,000 fine against CGTN

Appeal judge Sir Geoffrey Vos said while this argument appeared “superficially logical and attractive”, it was wrong.

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

He noted the penalty was not just to punish the offending broadcaster but had to deter others and set an example of the likely penalties if others were to be similarly found to breach the due impartiality requirements. It also had to fit into Ofcom’s own precedents, he added.

“Had Ofcom, for example, halved the penalty that it thought, in its preliminary view, would have that effect, it would no doubt have sent a different and less impactful signal to other broadcasters,” Sir Geoffrey said in his judgment.

Content from our partners
How Indian publisher cut costs by 40% and nearly doubled article count
How Indian publisher cut costs by 40% and nearly doubled article count
Rob Waugh
How ‘super articles’ boosted online engagement and subscriptions for Politiken
How ‘super articles’ boosted online engagement and subscriptions for Politiken
Freddy Mayhew
How video ads went from disaster to top revenue stream for travel blogging network
How video ads went from disaster to top revenue stream for travel blogging network
Rob Waugh

He added that there was nothing to show Ofcom had not properly carried out its standard process, saying its written decision on the sanction showed “that it considered ‘all the circumstances of the case in the round’, whether the penalty would act as an ‘effective incentive to compliance’, having regard to the seriousness of the infringement, the size and turnover of Star China.”

Star China suggested Ofcom could have fined it only half the proposed amount and published a statement explaining that if the broadcast licence had not been revoked, it would have imposed the full penalty.

But Sir Geoffrey argued: “I find it hard to see how publishing a clearly worded sanction decision explaining that, but for the revocation of Star China’s licence, Ofcom would have imposed a higher financial penalty, could be a proper substitute for the imposition of a penalty likely to deter other broadcasters, which the rules require.

“It is true that Ofcom can and does deal with some more minor infringements without imposing any financial penalty, but these were serious breaches [that] required a sanction at the higher end of the scale. One can understand why Ofcom would not want to encourage other broadcasters to think that a penalty could be avoided or reduced by forfeiting the licence.”

The Court of Appeal, therefore, decided to back an earlier High Court judgment that said Star China’s failure to demonstrate Ofcom’s penalty was an unjustified interference of its freedom of expression rights under Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights, to which the UK is still held to.

Sir Geoffrey said the £125,000 fine “struck an acceptable balance between the rights of Star China and the interests of the community” and “was within the range of the least intrusive measures needed to achieve the legitimate objective of achieving due impartiality”.

“Due impartiality in news broadcasting is prescribed by law in the 2003 [Communications] Act and is necessary in our democratic society for the protection of the rights of the members of that society.”

Topics in this article : , ,

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor City Monitor Leadmonitor