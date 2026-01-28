Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. Media Law
January 28, 2026

Editors unite to demand Parliament takes action on SLAPPs

Editors from The Telegraph, Guardian and others have banded together against legal bullying of media.

By Alice Brooker

Closeup shot of the Houses of Parliament building in Westminster, London, UK
The Houses of Parliament building in Westminster, London, UK. Picture: Nigel J Harris/Shutterstock

National newspaper editors from across the political spectrum have come together to call for the next King’s Speech to include provisions against intimidating legal tactics, known as SLAPPs.

SLAPPs, or Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation, are lawsuits targeting journalists, news organisations, whistleblowers or other groups publishing information in the public interest that are widely regarded as meritless, abusive and aimed at bullying them into silence.

Some 127 media and legal figures have now signed an open letter to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy and Justice Secretary David Lammy urging “universal anti-SLAPP provisions” to be included in the next King’s Speech to be held in May.

The letter noted that in the five years since the UK Anti-SLAPP Coalition was founded, “SLAPPs have been documented against journalists, tax transparency experts, online reviewers, patients, environmental campaigners, local residents, sexual violence survivors, whistleblowers, academics, tenants, victims groups and advocates, and social media users, to name a few.

“In these cases, wealthy and powerful claimants have misused the British justice system and the costs associated with participating in pre-trial and court proceedings to stifle protected speech and public participation. This is a society-wide issue that requires a society-wide remedy.”

The signatories include the editors of The Guardian (Katharine Viner), Telegraph (Chris Evans), Sunday Telegraph (Allister Heath), The i Paper (Oliver Duff), The Independent (Geordie Greig), Financial Times (Roula Khalaf), Bloomberg (John Micklethwait), Reuters (Alessandra Galloni), The Economist (Zanny Minton Beddoes), Prospect (Philip Collins) and The Bureau of Investigative Journalism (Franz Wild).

Other senior media figures to have signed the letter include Times Media chairman John Witherow, Reach chief content officer David Higgerson, former Guardian and Prospect editor Alan Rusbridger and Index on Censorship chief executive Jemimah Steinfeld.

Journalists who have directly faced libel lawsuits themselves who signed the letter include The Nerve co-founder and former Observer writer Carole Cadwalladr, Catherine Belton, the Washington Post Russia reporter and former FT journalist who wrote the book Putin’s People, Bellingcat founder Eliot Higgins, and Guardian investigative reporter Tom Burgis who wrote the book Kleptopia: How Dirty Money is Conquering the World.

Mill Media founder and editor Joshi Herrmann said: “It’s far too easy for bad actors to abuse the law in the UK in order to bully media companies and suppress public interest journalism. Mill Media has been threatened by wealthy and powerful people several times in the past few years, and we often receive legal threats that are clearly designed to stop us publishing accurate and important stories.

“The Government needs to keep its promises and pass strong anti-SLAPP rules fast to protect the free press, one of this country’s most valuable legacies.”

The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act (ECCTA), which came into effect in 2023, contains mechanisms to strike out abusive claims early and protect defendants from punitive costs but only when in relation to publication about economic crime.

The letter said ECCTA was “a welcome and official recognition of the problem, [but] the provisions are both limited in scope and flawed in approach”.

Lammy said last month that the Government planned further action on SLAPPs: “We’ll protect the people who shine a light on corruption in the first place, the journalists and activists who shield the public’s right to know.

“By stopping the powerful from using abusive lawsuits – so-called ‘SLAPPs’ – to intimidate reporters, silence investigations, and bury the truth under a mountain of legal threats. Because sunlight is always the best disinfectant.”

The letter said in response: “We agree. Now is the time to turn rhetoric into action. By bringing forward universal anti-SLAPP measures in the next King’s Speech, Parliament will finally be given the opportunity to establish robust, accessible and universal protections against abusive legal
threats and actions.”

The letter continued: “It is the Government’s duty to protect us from this system being weaponised against free expression and everyone’s ability to participate fully in society. However, without an effective early dismissal mechanism, an objective test for filtering SLAPPs out of court, and the ability to minimise costs and penalise bad conduct, courts and judges do not have the tools or guidance they need.

“At a time of unprecedented pressure on our judicial system, court resources should not be wasted on SLAPPs, which are by definition an abuse of the court process.”

In November 2024, a House of Lords inquiry into how the news industry can survive into the future accused the Government of “failing to prioritise” action on SLAPPs.

Full list of signatories to January 2026 anti-SLAPP letter 

Editorial and media senior management

John Witherow, Chairman, Times Media Ltd

Katharine Viner, Editor-in-Chief, The Guardian

Chris Evans, Editor, The Telegraph

Allister Heath, Editor, Sunday Telegraph

Roula Khalaf, Editor, The Financial Times

Geordie Greig, Editor-in-Chief, The Independent

Oliver Duff, Editor-in-Chief, The i Paper

Alessandra Galloni, Editor-in-Chief, Reuters News

John Micklethwait, Editor-in-Chief, Bloomberg

David Higgerson, Chief Content Officer, Reach PLC

Zanny Minton Beddoes, Editor-in-Chief, The Economist

Philip Collins, Editor, Prospect Magazine

Jemimah Steinfeld, CEO, Index on Censorship

Franz Wild, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, The Bureau of Investigative Journalism (TBIJ)Chrissie Giles, Deputy Editor, The Bureau of Investigative Journalism (TBIJ)

Katie Mark, Deputy Editor, The Bureau of Investigative Journalism (TBIJ)

Joshi Herrmann, Founder and Editor, Mill Media

Calum Grewar, Local Editor, The Glasgow Bell & Mill Media

Dan Hayes, Founder, The Tribune

Abi Whistance, Editor, The Post

Leigh Baldwin, Editor-in-chief, SourceMaterial

Carole Cadwalladr, Investigative journalist and co-founder of The Nerve

Clare Rewcastle Brown, Investigative journalist and founder, The Sarawak Report

Peter Geoghegan, Author, journalist and founder of Democracy for Sale

Paul Radu, Co-Founder and Chief of Innovation, Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP)

Drew Sullivan, Co-Founder and Publisher, Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP)

Gerard Ryle, Executive Director and President, International Consortium of Investigative Journalists

Paul Lewis, Head of Investigations, The Guardian

Juliette Garside, European Financial Affairs Editor, the Guardian

Isabel Hilton, Co-Chair Board, The Bureau of Investigative Journalism (TBIJ)

Richard Sambrook, Co-Chair Board, The Bureau of Investigative Journalism (TBIJ)

Eleanor Rose, Enablers Editor, The Bureau of Investigative Journalism (TBIJ)

Nicki Schroeder, Group General Counsel, Reach PLC

Pia Sarma, Editorial Legal Director, Times Newspapers Ltd

David E. McCraw, Senior Vice President & Deputy General Counsel, The New York Times Company

Jason P. Conti, General Counsel, EVP, Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

Sayra Tekin, General Counsel, News Media Association

Gavin Millar KC, Barrister, Matrix Chambers

Marc Willers KC, Barrister, Garden Court Chambers

Keio Yoshida, Barrister, Doughty Street Chambers

Rupert Cowper-Coles, Head of Media, Reynolds Porter Chamberlain (RPC) LLP

Samantha Thompson, Senior Associate, RPC LLP

Alex Littlewood, Senior Associate, RPC LLP

Caroline Kean, Solicitor, independent media consultant

Matthew Dando, Partner, Wiggin LLP Adelaide Scardino Lopez, Senior Associate, Wiggin LLP

Matthew Jury, Managing Partner, McCue Jury and Partners

Ian Rosenblatt OBE, Founder & Senior Partner, Rosenblatt Law

Matthew Gill, Defamation Solicitor, Good Law Project

Gillian Phillips, Freelance editorial content lawyer

David S. Korzenik, Partner, Miller Korzenik Rayman LLP

Laura R. Handman, Partner, Davis Wright Tremaine LLP

Laura Lee Prather, Partner, Haynes Boone

Journalists and writers

Catherine Belton MBE, Author of Putin’s People and Russia reporter, Washington Post

Alan Rusbridger, Journalist, former Editor of The Guardian and Prospect Magazine

Edward Lucas, Author, European and transatlantic security consultant and fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA)

Tom Burgis, Investigative reporter, The Guardian and author of Kleptopia: How Dirty Money is Conquering the World

Eliot Higgins, Open source investigator and SLAPP target

Paul Caruana Galizia, Investigative reporter, Financial Times

George Greenwood, Investigations reporter, The Times

Sean O’Neill, Senior Writer, The Times

Cat Neilan, Whitehall Editor of The Observer

Tom Bergin, Author and Reuters investigative journalist

Jenna Corderoy, Investigative reporter, Democracy for Sale

Thomas Rowley, Investigative journalist

Matei Rosca, Investigative journalist and owner of the website reporter.london.

Jack Adamović Davies, Investigative journalist 4

Simon Lock, Enablers Senior Reporter, The Bureau of Investigative Journalism (TBIJ)

Lucy Nash, Enablers Senior Impact Producer, The Bureau of Investigative Journalism (TBIJ)

Academics

Dr. Peter Coe, Associate Professor in Law, Birmingham Law School, University of Birmingham

Rebecca Moosavian, Associate Professor, School of Law, University of Leeds

Richard Moorhead, Professor of Law and Ethics, University of Exeter, Professor of Law, Monash University and Honorary Professor, UCL Faculty of Laws, London

John Heathershaw, Professor of International Relations, University of Exeter

Thomas Mayne, Research Fellow, DPIR, University of Oxford

Tena Prelec, Lecturer, University of Rijeka, and Honorary Research Fellow, University of Exeter

Laura T. Murphy, Professor of Human Rights and Contemporary Slavery, Sheffield Hallam University

Robert Barrington, Professor of Anti-Corruption Practice, Centre for the Study of Corruption, University of Sussex

Dr. Claire Elder, Lecturer (Assistant Professor) in International Relations, School of Social and Political Sciences, The University of Melbourne

Dr. Francesca Farrington, Lecturer, School of Law and Social Justice, University of Liverpool Professor

Jackie Harrison, Centre for Freedom of the Media, University of Sheffield

Dr. Gemma Horton, Impact Fellow for Centre for Freedom of the Media, University of Sheffield

Associations, foundations and media support organisations

Laura Davison, General Secretary, National Union of Journalists (NUJ)

Dawn Alford, Chief Executive, Society of Editors

Owen Meredith, Chief Executive, News Media Association

Emilia Díaz-Struck, Executive Director, Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN)

Jodie Ginsberg, Chief Executive Officer, Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ)

William Horsley, UK Chairman, Association of European Journalists

Felicity Garvey, UK Advocacy Officer, Reporters Without Borders

Sarah Baxter, Director, Marie Colvin Center for International Reporting

Romana Cacchioli, Executive Director, PEN International

Daniel Gorman, Director, English PEN 5

Dominic Williams, Chair, Wales PEN Cymru

Menna Elfyn, President, Wales PEN Cymru

Ricky Monahan Brown, President, Scottish PEN

Flutura Kusari, Legal Advisor, European Centre for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF)

Vafa Fati-Zade, Trustee, Justice for Journalists Foundation

Publishers and publishing associations

Dan Conway, CEO, Publishers Association

José Borghino, Secretary General, International Publishers Association

Joanna Prior, CEO, Pan Macmillan

Arabella Pike, Publisher, William Collins

Civil society organisations and representatives

Sir William Browder KCMG, Head, Global Magnitsky Justice Campaign

Matthew Caruana Galizia, Director, Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation

Dan Neidle, Founder, Tax Policy Associates

Daniel Bruce, Chief Executive, Transparency International (UK)

Areeba Hamid, Co-Executive Director, Greenpeace UK

Will McCallum, Co-Executive Director, Greenpeace UK

Harriet Wistrich, CEO, Centre for Women’s Justice

Verity Nevitt, Co-Founder, The Gemini Project

Dame Audrey Glover DBE CMG, Chair of Trustees, Foreign Policy Centre

Sir Trevor Phillips, Chair of Trustees, Index on Censorship

Helen Mountfield KC, Trustee, Index on Censorship

Sybille Raphael, Joint Chief Executive, Protect

Helen Taylor, Deputy Director, Spotlight on Corruption

Nina Cresswell, Writer and SLAPP target

Andrew Burgess, SLAPP target and campaigner

James Nixey, Senior Fellow, Conflict Studies Research Centre, and former Director, Russia and Eurasia Programme, Chatham House

Zelda Perkins CBE, Founder, Can’t Buy My Silence UK

Dr. Gavin Hayman, Executive Director, Open Contracting Partnership & Co-Chair, UK Anti-Corruption Coalition

Kevin Keith, Chair, UK Open Government Network

Nicholas Hildyard, Co-Director, The Corner House 6

Alex Prezanti, Co-Executive Director, State Capture Accountability Project

Emily Patterson, Co-Executive Director, State Capture Accountability Project

Mia Paukovic, Senior Coalition Manager, UK Anti-Corruption Coalition

George Freeman, Executive Director, Media Law Resource Center

Carole Ewart, Director, Campaign for Freedom of Information in Scotland (CFoIS)

Gabriel Šípoš, Senior Legal Manager, International Lawyers Project

Anna Myers, Executive Director, Whistleblowing International Network

