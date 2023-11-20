Abu Dhabi-backed RedBird IMI says it is set to take control of Telegraph

Former CNN president Jeff Zucker. Picture: Shutterstock/Debby Wong

Abu Dhabi-backed investment fund RedBird IMI has said it is set to take control of the Telegraph and Spectator publications after agreeing loans to repay debts owed by their previous owners, the Barclay family.

A spokesman for RedBird IMI, which is led by former CNN president Jeff Zucker, said: “RedBird IMI, a joint venture between RedBird Capital of the US and International Media Investments of Abu Dhabi, has reached an agreement to provide a package of loans to the Barclay family allowing them to pay off their debt to Lloyds Bank in full and bring the Telegraph and Spectator out of receivership.

“RedBird IMI will provide a loan to the value of £600 million, secured against the Telegraph and Spectator.

“Additionally, International Media Investments will provide a loan of a similar amount secured against other Barclay family businesses and commercial interests.

Related

“Under the terms of this agreement, RedBird IMI has an option to convert the loan secured against the Telegraph and Spectator into equity, and intends to exercise this option at an early opportunity.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

“Any transfer of ownership will of course be subject to regulatory review and we will continue to co-operate fully with the Government and the regulator.

“Following transfer of ownership, RedBird Capital alone will take over management and operational responsibility for the titles under the leadership of RedBird IMI chief executive Jeff Zucker.

“International Media Investments will be a passive investor only.

“RedBird IMI are entirely committed to maintaining the existing editorial team of the Telegraph and Spectator publications, and believe that editorial independence for these titles is essential to protecting their reputation and credibility.

“We are excited by the opportunity to support the titles’ existing management to expand the reach of the titles in the UK, the US and oth

er English-speaking countries.”

The involvement of such a large portion of UAE money has resulted in a group of Conservative MPs writing to Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer and Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden urging “close scrutiny” of the deal. In a letter first revealed by Bloomberg, they wrote at the weekend: “Material influence over a quality national newspaper being passed to a foreign ruler at any time should raise concerns, but given the current geopolitical context, such a deal must be investigated.”

The deal could end months of speculation, with runners and riders in the sale process believed to have included Lord Rothermere’s DMGT, David Montgomery’s National World, German publisher Axel Springer (before it pulled out) and GB News investor Sir Paul Marshall.

The Barclay brothers Sir David and Sir Frederick bought the Telegraph and Spectator titles from Conrad Black in 2004 for £665m – around £1.1bn today after inflation is taken into account. Lloyds Banking Group seized the titles from them in June as they owed around £1bn in outstanding debt.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog