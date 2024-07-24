Informa to buy Cannes Lions owner Ascential as it reveals price of AI deals

The Palais des Festivals in Cannes during Cannes Lions in June 2023. Picture: Shutterstock/hansleyfr

B2B media and events business Informa has agreed a takeover of Cannes Lions owner Ascential.

The cash deal values specialist events business Ascential, which also owns fintech conference brand Money 20/20, at £1.2bn.

The deal comes as Informa announced its half-year results, with underlying operating profit growth of 19% and adjusted operating profit up to £466.9m, revenue growth of 11% to £1.7bn and dividend growth of 10% to 6.4p per share.

Informa also revealed its AI partnerships will bring in more than $75m (£58.2m) in 2024. It announced a deal with Microsoft in May, including access to its data, that came with an initial fee of more than $10m (£7.8m) and then three more annual payments to cover access to new content.

Related

Informa said in its results it has signed a second major AI partnership but did not disclose any further details.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

It committed to reinvesting one third of its profits from AI partnerships in 2024 into “technology, open research, research integrity and AI product development at Informa, including in relation to improved discoverability and automated citations”.

Informa said: “Discussions with other AI technology companies are ongoing.”

Why Informa wants to buy Ascential

Of the new takeover deal, Informa said it had plans to make annual advertising industry cornerstone Cannes Lions the “centrepiece of a new business, Informa Festivals, designed to showcase the value of experience-led, festival brands – a fast growing area in the B2B events space”.

This would include Informa’s existing events Monaco Yacht Show, London Tech Week and cybersecurity show Black Hat.

It said it “sees the opportunity to create significant value from further developing its own Festival brands, in combination with Lions’ expertise, and accelerating the broader experience-led transformation of its wider B2B portfolio”.

It also said it planned to expand Money 20/20 into the Middle East and Africa.

As a result of the merger, which would see Cannes Lions and Money 20/20 combined into Informa’s operating platform, it said it expected £12m in annual cost savings and efficiency improvements as well as “significant” revenue opportunities such as “through cross selling and expansion into fast growth economies where Informa has an established position”.

Informa is also still implementing the combination of the digital businesses in its Informa Tech division, including US business publisher Industry Dive, research businesses Omdia and Canalys and other digital media brands, with US-listed Tech Target, which it bought in January.

It said the merger is on schedule and should complete in the last quarter of this year. The combined business will be led by Informa Tech’s current chief executive and headquartered and listed in the US “with the ambition to become a leading B2B growth accelerator for Technology companies”.

It is aiming to double revenues of the combined business to $1bn within five years, “through a combination of underlying growth and targeted additions”.

Informa also owns more B2B events in the Informa Markets and Informa Connect divisions, as well as academic publisher Taylor & Francis, which in particular has seen a big revenue boost from the AI data deals.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog