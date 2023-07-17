Britons say all newspapers should follow Guardian and ban gambling ads, poll

Sports betting on a phone. Picture: Shutterstock

Almost three-quarters of Britons support the Guardian’s ban on gambling advertising, according to a survey shared exclusively with Press Gazette.

Some 73% of 2,000 UK adults polled by Yougov said they were in favour of the Guardian’s global ban on gambling ads, which applies to all of the publisher’s platforms.

The ban covers sports betting, online casinos and scratch cards but does not apply to advertising for lotteries.

Almost three-quarters (73%) of people surveyed also said that other newspaper groups should follow the Guardian’s lead, with 5% disagreeing.

Related

Outlining its motivations for the ban in June, the Guardian said its move was prompted by research, its own reporting and a shift in public attitudes. The Yougov data suggests the public agrees with the Guardian’s stance – just 5% of respondents said they disagreed with the ban. Some 45%, meanwhile, strongly supported the Guardian's stance.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Guardian Media Group chief executive Anna Bateson wrote in June: "Studies highlight a clear correlation between exposure to gambling advertising and increased intentions to engage in regular gambling… Ultimately, we believe that our primary obligation is to do the right thing for our readers, which is why we’ve decided that there are other ways to generate revenue."

The media group’s revenue from gambling has ranged between £250,000–500,000 (equating to less than 0.1 to 0.2% of total revenue), according to figures shared with Press Gazette.

The Yougov survey found over half of Britons (57%) believed that newspapers play a role in gambling addiction through the advertising they carry and should be held accountable.

A fifth (20%) agreed that publishers should take a great deal of responsibility for helping foster addiction. Two-thirds of respondents (65%) said banning such advertising would contribute to tackling gambling addiction.

While the Guardian’s gambling advertising was programmatic, other publishers, including the Daily Star, have direct relationships with gambling companies, while the Sun previously ran its own gambling vertical, Sunbets. The Sun still has a betting section filled with commercial features promoting the latest promotions from online gambling sites.

Since the Guardian announced its ban, Campaign has reported that The Independent has signed a multi-year e-commerce deal with ​​marketing and sports betting media company Gambling.com Group, which also has agreements with US newspaper groups The McClatchy Company and Gannett.

Despite widespread support for the Guardian’s ban, respondents were divided over the publisher’s motivations. Over half (53%) said the publisher’s ban was driven by a desire to maintain a positive public image, compared with 28% who said it was motivated by a genuine desire to tackle gambling addiction.

Although gambling is not the only potentially harmful advertising carried by news publishers, 76% of Britons said they were in favour of an outright ban on gambling advertising, compared with 44% for alcohol and 45% for fast food.

In the UK, gambling advertising is regulated by the government's Gambling Commission which, among other things, requires advertisers to ensure that adverts do not portray, condone or encourage socially irresponsible or financially ruinous gambling behaviour and that advertising does not appeal to children or young people. Earlier this year the government published a gambling white paper to bring gambling and advertising regulation up to "the digital age".

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog