Media mergers news: Future buys Shortlist

Welcome to Press Gazette’s deals homepage, where we track all the latest and most significant news about media mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and other deals in the news and media sector.
Please email us at pged@pressgazette.co.uk with deal tips or announcements to appear in our coverage.
|21 October 2022
Future buys Shortlist
Magazine publisher Future plc has bought Shortlist, the one-time men’s freesheet which since 2019 has been a website built around product reviews and ecommerce.
Future said the acquisition “strengthens Future’s market-leading position in the tech sector… Shortlist brings a powerful reviews engine with the potential to accelerate ecommerce monetisation and increase the value of advertising partnerships.”
Shortlist editor-in-chief Marc Chacksfield will remain in post. He was previously editor of Tech Radar, another Future-owned consumer technology title.
Source: Future
Deal size: Undisclosed
Country: UK
Status: Official
|6 October 2022
Jersey Evening Post and Bailiwick Express complete merger
The Jersey Evening Post merger with the Bailiwick Express has completed, after the deal was announced in August.
Both news titles are now owned by the existing Jersey-based shareholders of the Bailiwick Express and members of its board. The sale of the 132-year-old JEP by Claverley Group has brought it back to local ownership for the first time in more than 20 years, the new owners said.
They also said they will set up an employee benefit trust so staff have a shareholding, with further plans to broaden the ownership to come.
James Filleul, co-founder, managing director and editor of the Bailiwick Express, said: “Since we announced the merger, perhaps the most common feedback has been from islanders wanting to make sure both news brands will remain. We understand that – one of the main reasons we are coming together is to make sure that actually happens.
“A strong, well-resourced, local newsroom is hard to sustain in the current media environment, which has very significant recruitment and commercial pressures. But it is essential. Bringing the JEP’s team together with Express will allow us to do that, and deliver the journalism which really matters to people, while also combining our digital knowledge and experience.”
The Bailiwick Express, which launched in 2014, produces digital newspapers for Jersey and Guernsey, an online radio station, news podcasts and magazines.
Source: Press release
Deal size: Undisclosed
Country: Jersey
Status: Official
|6 October 2022
Tindle Newspapers buys Woking News & Mail
Tindle Newspapers has bought the independent weekly Woking News & Mail in Surrey, with staff transferring to the new owner.
It comes a month after Tindle bought the eight-strong voice series of newspapers based in Cornwall.
Tindle managing director Scott Wood said: “We are pleased to add to our offering in Surrey by acquiring the Woking News & Mail.
“The News & Mail and its website will complement our current newspapers and digital platforms in the region, strengthening our reach in the local marketplace.”
Tindle already owns the Farnham Herald in Surrey and Petersfield Post nearby in Hampshire.
Source: Press release
Deal size: Undisclosed
Country: UK
Status: Official
|30 September 2022
Substack buys tool to help newsletter writers boost numbers
Newsletter platform Substack has acquired Yem, a startup that helps newsletter writers grow their mailing lists through marketing campaigns.
Axios reports that the deal is part of a wider effort by Substack to help writers find new subscribers.
Source: Axios
Deal size: Undisclosed
Country: US
Status: Official
|8 September 2022
Anthem Publishing acquires vegan magazine brands
Bath-based specialist health and wellbeing publisher Anthem Publishing has acquired Prime Impact’s vegan and plant-based magazines, the consumer titles Vegan Life and PlantBased and the B2B brand Vegan Trade Journal.
The two consumer brands will be merged into Anthem’s existing vegan magazine brand Vegan Food and Living, with the publisher saying this will “create an even stronger magazine and website to serve the vegan community”.
Anthem said the acquisition made it the UK’s number one vegan media company, with its vegan brands also including the Simply Vegan Podcast reaching more than two million people each month.
Prime Impact has retained ownership of the Vegan Life Live events alongside its Om Yoga magazine, Om Yoga show and Mind Body Soul Events.
Source: Press release
Deal size: Undisclosed
Country: UK
Status: Official
|7 September 2022
Muck Rack raises $180m
Muck Rack, the digital database of journalists, has raised $180m in funding from Susquehanna Growth Equity.
Chief executive Gregory Galant said the investment indicates Muck Rack has a “bright future as we drive toward our mission to enable organisations to build trust, tell their stories and demonstrate the unique value of earned media”.
The company, unveiling its first external investment since being founded in 2009, said its revenues grew 300% between 2018 and 2021.
The company, which describes itself as a public relations management platform, has quadrupled its staff over the past three years and now has 200 employees.
Josh Elser, managing director at SGE, said: “Every PR professional should be using Muck Rack.”
Source: Press release
Deal size: $180m
Country: US
Status: Official
|6 September 2022
Yahoo acquires The Factual
US tech and media company Yahoo has acquired The Factual, a startup that uses algorithms to rate the credibility of news sites.
Announcing the deal in an interview with Axios, Yahoo president and general manager Matt Sanchez said: “One of the biggest things that we hear from our users is that they’re worried about bias and how to understand the content that they’re consuming.”
Axios reports that The Factual’s rating system will initially be integrated with Yahoo News articles.
Source: Axios
Deal size: Undisclosed
Country: US
Status: Official
|5 September 2022
Tindle Newspapers buys Voice Newspapers
Tindle Newspapers has bought the eight-strong Voice series of newspapers based in Cornwall covering Newquay, St Austell, Truro, Bodmin, Saltash, Liskeard, Penzance and Camborne.
Source: Press release
Deal size: Undisclosed
Country: UK
Status: Official
|30 August 2022
Time buys Brandcast
The company behind Time magazine has acquired Brandcast, a service that licenses software to create marketing microsites. Under the deal, Brandcast will be rebranded as Time Sites.
Time’s editor-in-chief and chief executive Edward Felsenthal said: “Time is the world’s most trusted storyteller, and we are excited to work with Brandcast’s world-class team to deliver innovative digital experiences that tell our customers’ stories at quality, speed and scale.”
Source: Press release
Deal size: Undisclosed
Country: US
Status: Official
|26 August 2022
Subscriptions company Zuora buys Zephr for $44m
Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), the cloud-based subscription management platform provider, has announced its planned acquisition of Zephr, a leading subscription experience platform used by global digital publishing and media companies.
Founded in 2018 by James Henderson and Chris Scott, Zephr launched as a subscription experience platform focused on accelerating revenue growth, with customers including News Corp, McClatchy, and Bauer.
Source: Press Release
Deal size: $44m
Country: US
Status: Official
|15 August 2022
Phenomenal Media Acquires Reductress
By Andrew Kersley
Phenomenal Media, a media company that platforms female and other historically excluded voices, has acquired satirical women’s digital magazine Reductress for an undisclosed fee.
Reductress was founded in 2013 to take on the condescending tone of women’s media and marketing, and to highlight women and marginalised writers in the entertainment industry.
Former staff have gone on to write for Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, and Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.
Source: Press Release
Deal size: Undisclosed
Country: US
Status: Official
|5 August 2022
Informa sells Lloyd’s List for £385m
B2B giant Informa has announced the sale of maritime information brand Lloyd’s List to Montagu private equity in a £385m deal as it announced strong profit and revenue growth for the first half of the year.
Source: Press Gazette
Deal size: £385m
Country: UK
Status: Official
|27 July 2022
Publisher adtech platform Sovrn raises $36m
By Dominic Ponsford
Sovrn, the advertising technology and data company, has raised $36m in new funding from private equity investors.
The US-based technology platform is used by thousands of publishers and claims to empower publishers to remain independent and thrive on the open web.
Some 6,000 publishers share data across the Sovrn network which offers an alternative to Google’s advertising technology.
Source: Press release
Deal size: $36m
Country: US
Status: Official
|25 July 2022
Software investment firm Cuadrilla Capital buys Chartbeat
By Charlotte Tobitt
Media analytics company Chartbeat, which is used by major publishers including the BBC, New York Times and Washington Post, has been bought by software investment firm Cuadrilla Capital for an undisclosed sum.
Chartbeat’s chief executive John Saroff will continue to lead the business into its “next phase of growth”.
Saroff said: “As content creation proliferates, media companies are faced with the challenge of how best to draw and engage users.
“Our mission is to enable meaningful stories to thrive by helping organizations build deep connections with their audiences – all in real-time. Cuadrilla’s sponsorship provides us with the support and resources to accelerate our strategic roadmap in service of our customers through product innovation and market expansion.”
Source: Press release
Deal size: Undisclosed
Country: US
Status: Official
|19 July 2022
Informa buys B2B publisher Industry Dive
By Charlotte Tobitt
UK-based B2B and events business Informa has bought US B2B publisher Industry Dive.
Informa expects to create revenue synergies by combining Industry Dive’s platform, specialist content and B2B data with its existing brands.
Source: Read more on Press Gazette
Deal size: $389m (£323m)
Country: US/UK
Status: Official
|18 July 2022
Private equity groups buy Euromoney
By Andrew Kersley
Euromoney Institutional Investor, the financial publisher behind the Euromoney magazine, has accepted a £1.7bn takeover from two private equity groups, Astorg and Epiris.
The Financial Times reports the deal – about 21.5 times Euromoney’s EBITDA to September 2021 – is “a relatively high multiple for a private equity offer”. The bid price was 33.5% above Euromoney’s prior per share price.
Source: Financial Times
Deal size: £1.7bn
Country: UK
Status: Official
|12 July 2022
Fieldsports Press buys Archant shooting magazines
By Andrew Kersley
Specialist media publisher Fieldsports Press has bought Archant’s five shooting magazines, meaning the regional publisher has offloaded its entire specialist magazine portfolio.
Edinburgh-based Fieldsports Press bought Sporting Shooter, Rifle Shooter, Clay Shooter, Airgunner and Airgun World from Archant Community Media for an undisclosed fee.
The Archant teams working on these titles will be transferring across to Fieldsports Press with Dominic Holtam joining as managing director.
As a result of the move, Fieldsports Press, which also publishes Fieldsports Journal and Gundog Journal, will now become the biggest publisher in the field sports sector.
Archant had previously offloaded six of its specialist magazine titles to Kelsey Media in February before Archant’s acquisition by regional news rival Newsquest. In the aftermath of the deal, Archant sold four of its France-themed magazines to France Media Group, leaving just its shooting titles unsold.
Fieldsports Press chief executive Simon Barr said: “These much-loved specialist titles are an incredible fit with our existing portfolio.
“We can now offer unrivalled reach to any demographic across the entire field sports sector and have a number of unique titles representing niche communities with highly engaged audiences.
“With a roadmap of investment, further acquisitions and new launches, we are deeply committed to a sector we are also active participants in.”
Source: Press release
Deal size: Undisclosed
Country: UK
Status: Official
|4 July 2022
Pugpig acquires magazine archive platform Bondi
By Andrew Kersley
Media publishing platform Pugpig has acquired digital magazine archive Bondi for an undisclosed fee as part of an ongoing US expansion.
The Bondi team will be based out of Pugpig’s New York office and will allow the publishing platform to offer its users digital magazine archives as part of its services.
UK-based Pugpig’s platform is used by over 350 different brands, from Conde Nast to Tortoise Media, while Bondi Digital already works with the likes of Vanity Fair, Vogue and Esquire.
Source: Press release
Deal size: Undisclosed
Country: UK / US
Status: Official
