Half of UK freelance journalists report being offered less than 10p a word

Half of UK freelance journalists who responded to a survey question about pay said they have been offered less than 10p a word for commissions.
Some 177 freelance journalists out of 354 who shared the lowest fees they had been offered said it amounted to less than 10p per word (or £100 per thousand).
Lead researcher Dr Lily Canter, who produced the report for Sheffield Hallam University and Freelancing for Journalists, said these rates “can slip below minimum wage once you factor in reporting time”.
She added: “If we want a diverse, independent media, we have to stop treating freelancers as a flexible cost and start treating them as essential workers in the newsroom economy.”
Some 401 freelance journalists in total took part in the survey between November 2024 and February 2025.
Despite the concerns over rates, 29% of all respondents said they had accepted low fees they were offered regardless. Only a quarter of respondents said they often or always negotiate on pay.
Of the 353 respondents who shared the highest rates they had been offered, 26% said they had been offered £1 or more per word while 55% had seen a highest rate of at least 50p.
Almost three-quarters (73%) of respondents were unhappy with what they earn as a freelance journalist.
Asked about their total earnings, including non-journalism work (just 29% said freelance journalism is their only income source), the largest pay bands were £20,000-£30,000 (19%) and £30,000-£40,000 (18%). However 15% said they earn under £5,000.
Despite this 79% of respondents said they plan to keep working as freelance journalists. Some 71% of the total said they “love” the job while 10% said that for them, it is temporary until they find a salaried job.
Some 59% of respondents said flexibility was what matters most to them as a freelance journalist, compared with just 18% who chose earning potential.
Asked what they enjoy least about being a freelance journalists, respondents mentioned the low pay, being “ignored” by editors, chasing for payment, and the financial insecurity.
Dr Canter described the freelance community as “incredibly committed. They value flexibility, autonomy and the ability to serve under-represented communities.”
She urged: “With fairer rates, faster payments and better training on pitching and negotiation, this workforce could be both sustainable and thriving rather than surviving.”
The freelance respondents to the survey were: 75% women, 83% white, and 68% living outside London.
Find the full State of Freelance Journalism on the Freelancing for Journalists website.
