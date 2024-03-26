Mail publisher launches news social-first video advertising product

DMG Media’s commercial arm Mail Metro Media is looking to expand its branded video content revenue with the launch of Edits.
The new social-first video product offers advertisers access to the growing audience of Mail titles on video platforms like Tiktok, Youtube and Facebook as well as on its own sites Metro and Mail Online.
Edits aims to streamline the video production process and lower the cost for entry to advertisers by offering them a menu of five video formats which can be tailored to different verticals.
Marketers are offered guaranteed reach metrics, which DMG Media fulfils via a combination of organic video placements on its own platforms and paid distribution.
DMG Media will deploy its own customer ID solution dmg::ID to target viewers across all platforms, including Facebook and Tiktok, based on their viewing interests.
Press Gazette understands that branded videos can be live within eight weeks of an initial consultation under the new Edits system. Although Edits videos are produced on behalf of paying clients, the ambition is that they are editorially robust enough to stand up as independent pieces of content.
Mail Metro Media chief revenue officer Dominic Williams said: “With a long heritage in creating seriously popular content, editorially and commercially, we know how to produce engaging stories that make people and brands famous. We’re incredibly excited to now be offering a full 360 approach to video, offering exciting new video formats that ensure we can guarantee outcomes for our clients.”
News publishers are currently pushing to cash in on the growing popularity of short-form video formats and associated shift in advertising spend towards platforms like Youtube.
Last week Independent chief executive Christian Broughton said his brand was engaged in a historic shift in focus towards video production.
Over the past year the Mail has ramped up its output on Tiktok and it now has more than ten million followers on the platform.
