View and post jobs in journalism

September 21, 2020

Marketing Matters: Sign up for Press Gazette's new free fortnightly briefing about the intersection of news and advertising

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

Advertising was the great democratising force which brought journalism to the masses. In the pre-internet age, when a few companies controlled access to vast print and broadcast audiences, selling advertising could seem like a licence to print money.

Today, while advertising remains a huge source of revenue for publishers – it has become an uncertain one as the internet has created almost infinite inventory. These challenges were compounded by the effects if pandemic lockdown and a global economic slowdown.

Similarly, for marketers, the route towards connecting with target audiences is hard to find – and paved with risks and frequented by more than its fair share of snake oil salesmen.

To help understand the intersection between news and advertising Press Gazette has launched a new fortnightly email newsletter called Media Matters.

This bulletin should be essential reading for chief marketing officers and those involved in making strategic decisions about advertising spend. And it will be useful for anyone who wants to understand the modern global digital news ecosystem.

The email will be a mix of in-depth analysis, explainer-style features, exclusive research and must-read articles pulled together from across the web.

Marketing Matters because, at a practical level, much journalism can only exist if it helps connect brands with audiences. Most surveys find that only 5% of readers will ever take out a subscription for online news, so if we want journalism to be read in digital form by a mass audience it is important to find news ways to make digital advertising work.

Upcoming Marketing Matters features include:

  • The tech all marketers need to know about
  • The future of B2B marketing
  • Why the current digital advertising model is broken
  • Lead generation marketing: What is it and why does it matter?
  • The future of native content: Does it have one?

  My real time work with facebook Im making over $2000 a month operating low maintenance. I continued hearing distinctive people divulge to me how an lousy lot cash they can make on line so I selected to research it. All topics considered, it become all legitimate and has without a doubt changed my life. For more statistics visit below site HERE☛ www.fox200.com 

