 Future of Media Explained podcast 10: Magazines in the metaverse

July 21, 2022

Future of Media Explained podcast 10: Magazines in the metaverse with Hearst UK

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter
Hearst events and metaverse division HearstX

The tenth episode of Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast dives into the metaverse and augmented reality technology with Hearst UK.

In May the magazine publisher announced it had “reimagined” its events business from Hearst Live into HearstX as it decided to incorporate more emerging technology and create immersive digital experiences alongside its more traditional events.

A metaverse experience for Cosmopolitan in the gaming world Roblox and a virtual influencer for Elle UK are both being created, while AR tech is being used to drive more engagement with audiences of all ages.

Press Gazette’s UK editor Charlotte Tobitt spoke to Hearst UK’s chief commercial officer Jane Wolfson, and Mark McCafferty, executive creative director for Hearst Solutions, to find out more about their experiments and how they might prove fruitful both for them and for other publishers.

They see a wealth of revenue opportunities – but recognise they may not come immediately.

Picture: Hearst UK

