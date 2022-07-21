Future of Media Explained podcast 10: Magazines in the metaverse

The tenth episode of Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast dives into the metaverse and augmented reality technology with Hearst UK.

In May the magazine publisher announced it had “reimagined” its events business from Hearst Live into HearstX as it decided to incorporate more emerging technology and create immersive digital experiences alongside its more traditional events.

A metaverse experience for Cosmopolitan in the gaming world Roblox and a virtual influencer for Elle UK are both being created, while AR tech is being used to drive more engagement with audiences of all ages.

Press Gazette’s UK editor Charlotte Tobitt spoke to Hearst UK’s chief commercial officer Jane Wolfson, and Mark McCafferty, executive creative director for Hearst Solutions, to find out more about their experiments and how they might prove fruitful both for them and for other publishers.

They see a wealth of revenue opportunities – but recognise they may not come immediately.

How to subscribe to Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast

1. In your browser

You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. Future of Media Explained is published every week.

You could bookmark the Future of Media Explained homepage on Acast.

And if you sign up for our Future of Media newsletter you will receive an email link to the latest show every Thursday.

2. In a podcast app

The Future of Media Explained is available on all major podcast apps including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Acast.

Or search for Future of Media Explained wherever you get your podcasts

3. On your smart speaker

If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of the Press Gazette Future of Media Explained podcast”. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.

Picture: Hearst UK