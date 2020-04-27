All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
April 27, 2020

Julian Assange extradition hearing could be put back six months due to coronavirus

By PA Mediapoint Twitter

The next stage of Julian Assange‘s extradition hearing may be delayed until November, a court has heard.

Wikileaks founder Assange is awaiting an extradition hearing on behalf of the United States, where he is wanted for questioning over leaked defence cables a decade ago.

But his lawyers said they have been unable to take instruction from their client since the coronavirus outbreak.

In a chaotic 50-minute hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, at which journalists listening into proceedings via a telephone line complained frequently of not being able to hear counsel speaking, Assange‘s lawyer Edward Fitzgerald QC said there had been no “direct access” with his client for “more than a month”.

Fitzgerald said: “There have always been great difficulties in getting access to Mr Assange. But with the coronavirus outbreak, the preparation of this case cannot be possible.”

District Judge Vanessa Baraitser agreed to vacate the date for the next stage of the extradition, originally due to take place on 18 May.

A date for the resumption of the case will be fixed during an administrative hearing on 4 May.

But the judge warned that the next three-week time slot for the hearing to take place was not until November.

Assange has been held in Belmarsh prison in east London since he was dragged out of the Ecuadorian embassy a year ago.

He did not appear in court today, either in person or via video link.

Picture: Reuters/Henry Nicholls

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

7 − two =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Press photographers face threats and violence from public in covering Covid-19 lockdown
  2. News anchor Huw Edwards now BBC's highest-paid journalist after big beast pay cuts but BBC Women say still 'far to go' on pay equality + full list of salaries
  3. Poll: Most say journalists not doing good job of holding govt to account during daily Covid-19 briefings
  4. BBC's Aasmah Mir and Channel 4 News' Cathy Newman among latest Times Radio signings
  5. Advertising forecasts: News websites face 'unprecedented' digital ad decline as Covid-19 halts years of growth

Latest Jobs

Coronavirus and Google: Guardian outranks WHO, NHS, BBC and government on search