Incisive Media sold: Private equity-backed deal sees B2B business split up

UK B2B events and information group Incisive Media is being split up and sold to two companies funded by US private equity firm Eagletree.

Eagletree-backed events business Arc has bought Incisive’s financial services and business sustainability brands including: Investment Week, Professional Pensions, Professional Adviser and Business Green.

Eagletree-backed (and USA-based) B2B technology information and marketing business The Channel Company will buy the technology brands including CRN UK, Computing and Channel Partner Insight. The Channel Company already publishes the US edition of CRN.

In its last published accounts (2020) Incisive Business Media Ltd reported turnover down more than £3m year on year to £17.5m and pre-tax profit of £655,000 (down from £2.3m in 2019).

Events accounted for 52% of Incisive’s total revenue in 2019 so it was hit hard by coronavirus and the switch to digital events.

Incisive Business Media’s 2020 revenue was as follows (2019 figures in brackets):

Events: £5.7m (£10.4m)

Subscriptions: £5.1m (£1.9m)

Digital advertising: £5.5m (£6.2m)

Print advertising: £1m (£1.9m).

Incisive was launched in 1995 and employed 150 staff in 2020 with the highest paid director receiving £303,000.

Incisive Media CEO Jonathon Whiteley said: “Following a very successful period of growth over the last few years, Incisive Media is now ready for its next stage of development.

“The global platforms of Arc and The Channel Company offer natural homes for Incisive Media’s brands and people. Our audience and customer centric approach to growing and supporting the end markets that we serve fits squarely with the philosophies of both Arc and The Channel Company.

“This split allows us to support that growth in a relevant and focused way. I am excited about the future and look forward to working with Simon and

his team at Arc to take Incisive Media into this next and exciting chapter.”

Incisive founder and chairman Tim Weller led a management buyout of the company along with Whiteley and chief financial officer Jamie Campbell-Harris in 2017.

