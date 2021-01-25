GB News launches recruitment drive for 140 jobs and declares commitment to 'impartial journalism'

Andrew Neil’s GB News has launched a recruitment drive for 140 jobs, calling for “disruptors and innovators” who want to help “reshape television and digital news”.

It is been widely reported that the channel will be right-wing, with some even predicting that it will be the UK’s answer to Rupert Murdoch-owned Fox in the US.

Chairman and ex-BBC presenter Andrew Neil (pictured) has said GB News will target “the vast number of British people who feel under served and unheard by their media”.

But today chief executive Angelos Frangopoulos said “we are committed to impartial journalism”.

Available roles on the 24-hour TV and online news channel, expected to launch later this year, include producers of all levels, video journalists and reporters, technical production journalists, creative journalists and executive assistants.

The job adverts describe GB News’ plans to be “refreshingly different”, calling for staff who can “tap into what the country is talking about” and do “not want to make traditional news or follow what everyone else is doing”.

The broadcaster has told potential recruits: “We’re changing the face of news and debate in the UK – and you can be part of it.

“GB News is a hugely ambitious new television and digital service. We’re looking for brilliant journalists from all backgrounds to help us shake things up.

“You’ll be bursting with ideas and determined to find original stories and new voices from every part of the country.

“You’ll be a disruptor and an innovator who approaches the news in a provocative and entertaining way.

“We are serious about changing things, so only apply if you genuinely want to make a difference and reflect the stories and issues that really matter to the people of the UK.”

The advert for the video journalists role reveals plans to build a network of people based across the country who are “embedded in – and are a part of – their community, with a ready supply of impactful stories, interviews and contributors”.

The television production journalists role claims the channel will be “shaking things up off the screen as well [as on-screen], changing the way television and digital content is produced”.

“You will be technology-savvy, passionate about journalism and driven to learn new skills which will frame the future of the media industry.”

The creative roles call for graphic artists and video editors who will help to use the “full power of all forms of telling and illustrating compelling stories – video, graphics, social and sound”.

The project has previously said it planned to hire 120 journalists and 20 support staff.

GB News has also announced three senior appointments, including Reach’s group head of video Rebecca Hutson who is joining as head of digital. The former Mail Online director of video will also appear on-air.

It has poached ITN’s head of field operations Lucy O’Brien to be its head of technology and operations, while Lucinda Duckett has been named director of corporate affairs and editorial advocacy.

Duckett most notably spent 13 years at News Corp Australia where she was group editorial development manager and editorial communications manager and managed Australia’s Right to Know campaign which led to a reform of Freedom of Information laws.

Chief executive Frangopoulos, a former boss of Sky News Australia, said: “Rebecca, Lucy and Lucinda are outstanding achievers in their respective fields and demonstrate the calibre of talent we are hiring.

“We are committed to impartial journalism and a fresh approach to news, covering stories and issues that reflect the concerns and conversations of the whole UK.

“We’re looking for a range of voices and perspectives, so we welcome applications from people of all backgrounds across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.”

John McAndrew, a former director of content at Sky News and consulting executive at NBC News, has already been named director of news and programmes.

GB News revealed earlier in January it had secured funding from Dubai-based investment group Legatum, known for funding think tank the Legatum Institute, and one of the UK’s most prominent hedge fund managers, Sir Paul Marshall, who was a donor to the Vote Leave campaign.

Discovery Inc, the US-based network which has a documentary partnership with the BBC in the UK, was the first major investor with reports of it investing around £20m.

The full amount raised was not revealed but is understood to be in the region of £60m.

The channel says it expects to reach 96% of British television households via Freeview, Sky, Virgin Media, YouView and Freesat. It will also have streaming, video-on-demand and audio services.

Picture: BBC/iPlayer