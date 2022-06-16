 Future of Media Explained podcast 5: How City AM survived the pandemic

All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
June 16, 2022

Future of Media Explained podcast 5: How free newspapers survived Covid, featuring City AM editor Andy Silvester

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter
City AM editor Andy Silvester in the office

The fifth episode of Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained is about London’s free business newspaper City AM and how it made it through the  Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.

Entitled “How free newspapers survived Covid, featuring City AM editor Andy Silvester”, the episode hears about the business newspaper’s move to a digital-first operation during an 18-month hiatus for the print newspaper.

Silvester also spoke to Press Gazette’s UK editor Charlotte Tobitt about the free sheet market as a whole, including competitors Evening Standard and Metro, and why he believes print will remain part of the overall package for some time yet.

Listen to episode five of Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast here:

 

How to subscribe to Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast

1. In your browser

You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. Future of Media Explained is published every week.

You could bookmark the Future of Media Explained homepage on Acast.

And if you sign up for our Future of Media newsletter you will receive an email link to the latest show every Thursday.

2. In a podcast app

The Future of Media Explained is available on all major podcast apps including: Apple PodcastsSpotify  and  Acast.

Or search for Future of Media Explained wherever you get your podcasts

3. On your smart speaker

If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of the Press Gazette Future of Media Explained podcast”. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.

SIGN UP HERE FOR

FUTURE OF MEDIA

Press Gazette's must-read weekly newsletter featuring interviews, data, insight and investigations.

No related posts.

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Reuters Institute Report Cover Trust and interest in news falls in UK with Sun, Mail and Mirror bottom of table
  2. GB News launch stars GB News ratings one year on: How is channel faring versus TalkTV in airwaves battle?
  3. BBC socio-economic Six charts that sum up the state of the global news industry in 2022
  4. Ros Atkins, Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Alison Phillips discuss trust in journalism Ros Atkins, Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Alison Phillips on how to increase trust in journalism
  5. Tim Davie, Director General at BBC, where Russia has sanctioned UK journalists Russia declares war on UK journalists: 29 leading editors and reporters sanctioned

Latest Jobs

Has Dom Phillips become 16th UK journalist killed doing their job since 2000?