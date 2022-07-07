Future of Media Explained podcast 8: How to fund news through philanthropy, with Open Democracy's Peter Geoghegan - Press Gazette

The eighth episode of Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast takes a look at how some newsrooms are turning to charitable donors to open up new revenue streams.

The episode features an interview with Peter Geoghegan, editor-in-chief and CEO of non-profit media platform, Open Democracy. Funded largely through grants from foundations and trusts, Open Democracy brings some 11 million visitors per year to its site.

Open Democracy is not the only newsroom that’s turned to donors for support- data suggests that upwards of $550m of philanthropic money was given to support journalism around the world in 2020.

Geoghegan speaks to Press Gazette data journalist Aisha Majid about what makes a newsroom attractive to philanthropic donors, what it takes to run a donor-funded newsroom as well as some of the challenges fundraising for news presents in the UK.

Listen to episode eight of Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast here. And read more from Geoghegan and others about philanthropy in journalism on Press Gazette here.

How to subscribe to Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast

1. In your browser

You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. Future of Media Explained is published every week.

No related posts.

You could bookmark the Future of Media Explained homepage on Acast.

And if you sign up for our Future of Media newsletter you will receive an email link to the latest show every Thursday.

2. In a podcast app

The Future of Media Explained is available on all major podcast apps including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Acast.

Or search for Future of Media Explained wherever you get your podcasts

3. On your smart speaker

If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of the Press Gazette Future of Media Explained podcast”. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.