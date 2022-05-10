New web3 publisher Futur3ology nets one million viewers in its first month

Newly launched social media based publisher Futur3ology claims to have reached 1m content views in the first month after launch, its head Matt Weston has told Press Gazette.

Launched in April, Futur3ology says it offers informative and explainer content that offers “the bird’s eye view of everything that’s going on” in the world of cryptocurrency, NFTs and the metaverse.

Web3 is a term some use to describe internet services built using decentralised blockchains like cryptocurrencies and NFTs, but it can also include the metaverse,.

Weston, who previously was the social editor for UNILAD Tech, said the brand’s launch success was driven by the fact that, unlike most existing outlets, it avoided being either overly skeptical or supportive of web3.

Weston told Press Gazette: “There’s a lot of hype surrounding web3 right now. And it can get very easy to kind of get lost in that.

“I would classify web3 as a bit of a wild wild west in a way. There’s a lot of positives to it, there are a lot of negatives to it as well.

“You have some publications that are more traditional. And they will look at things through very much a sceptical lens… Others will try to hype up as many projects as physically possible,” he added. “It’s really important to position ourselves right in the middle of that… to cover content from a lens of being factual and informative.”

Futur3ology is owned by digital media company and social-first publisher Jungle Creations, which also publishes brands like Twisted and VT, and is currently available on Facebook, Tiktok, Snapchat and Instagram, with plans to expand on to Twitter in future.

Weston added that Futur3ology’s content would have a particular focus on explainers that would be accessible to new entrants as well as those more familiar web3.

Alongside reaching 1m views of its content in a month, the brand has gained nearly 90,000 Snapchat subscribers, 25,000 Instagram followers and 12,000 Tiktok followers since its launch.

On the benefits of being a social media exclusive publisher, Weston said: “Storytelling doesn’t have to necessarily be just television or web articles… The most important thing for any media brand right now is just making sure that the platform you use serves its purpose.

“If you look at Snapchat, for example, where most videos are between five to seven minutes in length, you have enough time to be able to explain some key topics to your audience,” he added, before explaining that the brand may expand into having a traditional website for its content in future.

Currently with a permanent team of three people, including Weston, Futur3ology’s content is supported by a pool of staff from across Jungle Creations.

Weston says the brand will make money though advertising on its Snapchat and Facebook content.

Picture: Jungle Creations