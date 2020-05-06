Filipino government shuts down major news network during pandemic

A Philippine government agency has ordered the country’s leading broadcast network, which the president has targeted for its critical news coverage, to halt operations after its congressional franchise expired.

The move sparked shock over the loss of a major news provider during the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Telecommunications Commission ordered ABS-CBN Corp to stop operating after its 25-year congressional franchise ended on Monday.

The network’s application for a renewal has been pending in Congress, which is controlled by President Rodrigo Duterte’s allies, but hearings have been delayed, in part by a coronavirus lockdown.

ABS-CBN, one of the country’s oldest and most influential networks, continued to broadcast on TV and radio for most of Tuesday but later went off the air.

“Millions of Filipinos will lose their source of news and entertainment… when people need crucial and timely information as the nation deals with the Covid-19 pandemic,” the media giant said in a statement.

Media watchdogs accused Duterte and his government of muzzling independent media, like ABS-CBN, that have reported critically on issues including the president’s anti-drug crackdown, which has left thousands of mostly poor suspects dead.

Government officials denied the closure was a press freedom issue, with solicitor-general Jose Calida insisting everyone must comply with the law.

“The order to shut ABS-CBN effectively unplugs one of the Philippines most trusted, independent sources of news. It is a crushing blow to press freedom, one that was obviously ordered by President Rodrigo Duterte to silence critical reporting on his government,” said Shawn Crispin, a Bangkok-based representative for the Committee to Protect Journalists.

“If he can shut down a media outfit as influential and powerful as ABS-CBN, then no independent media group is safe. The message is clear.”

Opposition senator Risa Hontiveros said it was alarming that ABS-CBN was ordered to stop operations in the middle of the pandemic. “The delivery of timely and correct information is essential to our Covid-19 response. This shutdown order goes against public welfare.”

The telecommunication commission’s order caused shock and confusion among legislators because the agency’s senior officials had agreed to grant a temporary operating licence to ABS-CBN while Congress weighed its franchise renewal.

Franz Alvarez, who heads the congressional committee on legislative franchises, told ABS-CBN he was surprised that the commission backtracked on its pledge. Many senators and justice secretary Menardo Guevarra had agreed the broadcaster could operate with a temporary licence pending renewal of its franchise.

Alvarez added that the company’s franchise renewal application would remain active, and the network said it will pursue efforts to reopen.

“ABS-CBN remains committed to being in the service of the Filipino and we will find ways to continue providing meaningful service to them,” the company said.

At least two other media organisations, including a leading newspaper, the Philippine Daily Inquirer, have come under attack from Duterte for critical reportage.

The government separately accused online news organisation Rappler of violating a constitutional ban on foreign ownership and sought its closure. Rappler denied the allegation and continues to operate.

Picture: AP Photo/Aaron Favila