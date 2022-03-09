 Director purge at Times papers after Murdoch's legal undertakings end

All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
March 9, 2022

Director purge at Times and Sunday Times after Murdoch's legal undertakings end

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter
David Rhodes News UK

The Times and Sunday Times have cleared out nearly all their company directors after the Government allowed Rupert Murdoch to ditch legal undertakings adopted in 1981 when he bought the papers.

According to Companies House, resignations of 17 company directors of Times Newspapers Holdings Ltd were filed at the start of this week. They held their final board meeting last week.

In February Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries formally released News UK from legal undertakings to keep The Times and The Sunday Times separate, which were put in place when Murdoch bought the papers in 1981 as he already owned The Sun and the News of the World.

The undertakings meant the Times papers had to appoint six independent directors under whose supervision they were required to remain editorially separate and independent.

The end of the undertakings mean the six independent directors are no longer legally required – although News UK proposed instead to set up an independent committee of at least three members to monitor and mediate any disputes about independence.

As well as the independent directors, a number of national directors on Times Newspapers Holdings Ltd also resigned this week.

The full list of TNHL directors who resigned, with the year they were appointed to the board, is as follows:

  • Former Independent business editor Baroness Sarah Hogg; 2014
  • Times deputy editor Tony Gallagher; 2020
  • Former Sunday Times editor Martin Ivens; 2020
  • Kai Diekmann, former editor of German newspaper Welt am Sonntag; 2010
  • Former Times editor Peter Stothard; 2005
  • Former PA chief executive Paul Potts; 2019
  • Stephen Grabiner, former Daily Telegraph managing director; 2012
  • Ex-News International corporate affairs director Jane Reed; 2002
  • Lord Brian Griffiths of Fforestfach; pre-1992
  • Ex-Times and Sunday Times group managing editor Anoushka Healy, later News Corp chief strategy officer; 2010
  • Ex-MI6 boss Sir John McLeod Scarlett; 2010
  • Prudence Macleod, Rupert Murdoch’s eldest child; 2010
  • Baron Jonathan Hill of Oareford; 2017
  • Times group managing editor Craig Tregurtha; 2013
  • Former News Corp chairman Andrew Knight; pre-1992
  • Sunday Times deputy editor Ben Taylor; 2020
  • Sir Andrew Likierman, former dean of the London Business School; 2015

The remaining directors are chief executive Rebekah Brooks and chief financial officer Chris Longcroft.

Pictures: Press Gazette and News UK

SIGN UP HERE FOR

FUTURE OF MEDIA

Press Gazette's must-read weekly newsletter featuring interviews, data, insight and investigations.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Mark Austin Sky News in Ukraine. Picture: Sky News Mark Austin on his escape from Kyiv: Hotel staff told Sky News team 'God bless you all for coming'
  2. Journalists under attack in Ukraine: Sky's Stuart Ramsay wounded in ambush
  3. UK outlets commit dozens of staff to covering invasion of Ukraine
  4. GB News 2022 How GB News is bouncing back after launch wobbles and exit of Andrew Neil
  5. Maajid Nawaz GONE Presenter Maajid Nawaz leaves LBC after backlash to controversial tweets

Latest Jobs

News media job moves: Latest hires and fires