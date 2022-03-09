Director purge at Times papers after Murdoch's legal undertakings end

The Times and Sunday Times have cleared out nearly all their company directors after the Government allowed Rupert Murdoch to ditch legal undertakings adopted in 1981 when he bought the papers.

According to Companies House, resignations of 17 company directors of Times Newspapers Holdings Ltd were filed at the start of this week. They held their final board meeting last week.

In February Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries formally released News UK from legal undertakings to keep The Times and The Sunday Times separate, which were put in place when Murdoch bought the papers in 1981 as he already owned The Sun and the News of the World.

The undertakings meant the Times papers had to appoint six independent directors under whose supervision they were required to remain editorially separate and independent.

The end of the undertakings mean the six independent directors are no longer legally required – although News UK proposed instead to set up an independent committee of at least three members to monitor and mediate any disputes about independence.

As well as the independent directors, a number of national directors on Times Newspapers Holdings Ltd also resigned this week.

The full list of TNHL directors who resigned, with the year they were appointed to the board, is as follows:

Former Independent business editor Baroness Sarah Hogg; 2014

Times deputy editor Tony Gallagher; 2020

Former Sunday Times editor Martin Ivens; 2020

Kai Diekmann, former editor of German newspaper Welt am Sonntag; 2010

Former Times editor Peter Stothard; 2005

Former PA chief executive Paul Potts; 2019

Stephen Grabiner, former Daily Telegraph managing director; 2012

Ex-News International corporate affairs director Jane Reed; 2002

Lord Brian Griffiths of Fforestfach; pre-1992

Ex-Times and Sunday Times group managing editor Anoushka Healy, later News Corp chief strategy officer; 2010

Ex-MI6 boss Sir John McLeod Scarlett; 2010

Prudence Macleod, Rupert Murdoch’s eldest child; 2010

Baron Jonathan Hill of Oareford; 2017

Times group managing editor Craig Tregurtha; 2013

Former News Corp chairman Andrew Knight; pre-1992

Sunday Times deputy editor Ben Taylor; 2020

Sir Andrew Likierman, former dean of the London Business School; 2015

The remaining directors are chief executive Rebekah Brooks and chief financial officer Chris Longcroft.

Pictures: Press Gazette and News UK