Reporting neurodiversity: ‘Don’t get unqualified writers to tell our stories’

Liverpool / UK - July 13 2019: The Umbrella project, celebrating neurodiversity and ADHD awareness, Church Alley, Liverpool. Picture: Shutterstock

Press Gazette’s survey into neurodiversity in the media found that the topic is not just increasingly making headlines, but that there are plenty of neurodivergent people working in journalism in particular.

Those with neurodiverse conditions can get upset at the way they are portrayed in the media – especially when it is suggested conditions are over diagnosed or are not even real.

We spoke to experts in the field to gather advice for reporting on the topic of neurodiversity accurately and sensitively – but first, a summary of what we mean when we use this term.

What is neurodiversity?

Often attributed to the academic Judy Singer, the concept of neurodiversity – the basic idea that everyone’s brain is slightly different, and working with that difference should be standard – has only been in use since the late 1990s.

Related

The conditions that this encompasses include, but are not limited to, autism, ADHD, dyslexia and dyspraxia.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

The UK Equality Act (2010) stipulates that a disability is a “physical or mental impairment”, which has a “substantial” or a “long-term” impact on day-to-day activities.

Autism is specifically cited as a disability in the act itself, as an example.

While an individual may prefer to refer to themselves as neurodivergent, with neurodivergence referring to multiple conditions, there is a legal status of the protected characteristic of having a disability.

This allows for reasonable adjustments to be made, such as in employment, a medical setting and education.

Despite individual language preferences, this entitlement to support and to be free of discrimination still exists.

Language guidelines for reporting neurodiversity

There are guidelines that can be quickly Googled when it comes to language.

“Person with autism” is generally considered to be an offensive turn of phrase in the UK, with countless surveys having been conducted; the National Autistic Society (NAS) also has a PDF guide avaliable for free.

While these guidelines (which favour the term “autistic person”) are generally accepted as a standard, a one-on-one interviewee should also be asked about their own language preferences.

Amy Arthur is a science and health journalist and author of: “Pace Yourself: How To Have Energy In An Exhausting World”. She said: “Be wary of using the catch-all term ‘neurodiversity’ when you really mean autism or ADHD.

“I see a lot of people writing about neurodivergent issues that don’t cover the experiences of other types of neurodiversity.

“‘Neurodiverse’ doesn’t just mean ‘non-neurotypical’ either. We’re a wide, varied bunch.

“So, be specific about who you’re talking about and the problems faced.”

Don’t delegitimise neurodivergent conditions in reporting

Rachel Charlton-Dailey is an author and columnist behind The Week In Ableist Bullshit at The Canary.

On Twitter, she was also the creator of the hashtag #MediaAbleismWatch, in response to news articles claiming ADHD does not exist.

She said: “There are far too many articles and op-eds that claim ADHD and autism aren’t real, that the unacceptable language seeps in. Journalists need to check their own biases and ensure they’re not delegitimising neurodivergent people.

“Editors also should where possible be employing ND (neurodivergent) people instead of getting unqualified writers to tell our stories”

Alice Hargreaves is the chief executive of Sick in the City (SIC), a consultancy company focused on closing the disability employment gap.

She said: “I think for me, the biggest thing is that neurodivergence isn’t a ‘trend’.

“And realising that just because we have now got a name that we can put to things, doesn’t mean that ‘this’ wasn’t existing since the beginning of time.”

The social model of disability suggests that it is society that disables a person, in not providing the access arrangements they need – for example, if there is no lift and only stairs inside a building, a wheelchair user can’t go elsewhere in the building.

An autistic person may require a quiet environment with low lighting in order to be able to ‘function’.

These basic requirements are not their fault.

The medical model of disability deems a body that is different to be ‘broken’ and in need of fixing – regardless of the cost – and that it is the own personal failing of a person to not get better.

Language that is indicative of suffering or personal failure, or that suggests a neurodivergent person is “in it for the money”, is as outdated as it is offensive.

Stella Young, an activist, coined the term ‘inspiration porn’ to describe how disabled individuals, including neurodivergent folks, are not just an inspiration for living their lives each day. Copy should reflect this to capture the full, original nuance.

Increase in diagnosis or increased awareness?

Historically the diagnostic criteria for varying neurodivergent conditions has typically been geared towards particular demographics: for example, autism as a medical diagnosis has generally been more in ‘favour’ of white males in comparison to females.

However, like with every type of medical condition, diagnostic criteria can be refined over time.

Factually there is no ‘increase’ or ‘explosion’ in diagnosis’ – only greater awareness and refined diagnostic criteria.

Hester Grainger is the co-founder of Perfectly Autistic, a workplace neurodiversity consultancy.

She was the features editor for Buckinghamshire and Berkshire Living Magazine and has contributed to other publications as a freelance writer.

She was diagnosed with ADHD at the age of 43 while her husband, Kelly, has been diagnosed as autistic.

When asked about the impact of stereotypes, she said: “Education and awareness is key, so journalists understand about ADHD and know that everyone is different.

“There may be similar traits but one size doesn’t fit all with neurodiversity.

“The sooner the press realises this the better, rather than using damaging and outdated stereotypes.”

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog