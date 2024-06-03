Memories of the 1970s Evening Standard: ‘Breathless, elitist, golden’

Evening Standard office in the 1970s. From left: Roy Wright, Charles Wintour, Reg Smith, Stuart Kuttner, ?, and Ivor Cole. Picture: Stuart Kuttner

This is an updated piece written by Stuart Kuttner, former Evening Standard reporter from 1963 and news editor between 1971 and 1977, for a staff reunion in June 2017.

It recalls an era of the London newspaper in which its paid circulation ranged from 600,000 to 800,000 daily.

The Evening Standard of our day was a superb newspaper with an immutable credo: to break the news and set the agenda.

The newsdesk – the vibrant engine room of the newspaper – was proud and demanding, and celebrated in Fleet Street.

Related

Whether it was the appalling 1975 Moorgate tube train crash – with 42 fatalities – or the dramatic capture of Harry Roberts on the run after the remorseless slaughter of three police officers in 1966, the Standard was first with the news and first with the detail. The Lord Lucan murder case, late on a November night in 1974, was a classic example.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

The competition was every other newspaper plus radio and TV. When a major story appeared in the following day’s papers I wanted to know why we had not had a whiff the day before – regardless of when it had broken!

[Read more: Evening Standard set to go from daily to weekly print edition]

Neither an editor nor a news editor could have asked for a more passionate and diligent team of reporters. Trained and overawed by the headmasterly, suave Edwardian figure of Ronald Harry Picton Hyde OBE, who I had the good fortune to succeed, every member of the team was a salivating bloodhound; not least, but not only, double-channel swimmer Kevin Murphy, Stephen Clackson and Keith Dovkants.

In the Standard’s firmament there were too many stars to count. But here are a few more:

The incisive cartoonist JAK; Milton Shulman, theatre critic for 38 years who knew more about the stage than many actors; boxing’s supreme reporter George Whiting; master of politics Robert Carvel.

Plus film critic Alex Walker, as famous as any actor; cricket’s John Clarke. Not to overlook star writers Anne Sharpley, Mary Kenny and Valerie Grove. Plus Sir Winston Churchill’s granddaughter Emma Soames and Liz (later Dame) Forgan.

Group of Evening Standard staff in 1973. L to R front: Ronald Hyde, Sir Max Aitken, Charles Wintour, Anne Sharpley, Suzy Menkes, Alex Walker Next row: Valerie Grove, Roy Wright, JAK, Mary Kenny, David Henshall Next: Stuart Kuttner, Tom Pocock, Simon Jenkins, Jeremy Deedes, Robert Carvel, Milton Shulman and Angus McGill. Picture: Stuart Kuttner

There was Maureen Cleave too, author of the Beatle John Lennon interview in 1966 that produced furore with Lennon’s unforgettable quote: “We are more popular than Jesus.” Plus author Eric Linklater’s son, the stylish Magnus.

Meanwhile, the incomparable columnist Sam White lit up all Paris society. And Max (now Sir) Hastings covered more wars than many Generals. Bill Davis was our go-to City expert and Fay Maschler dished up the spiciest of food columns.

Reigning over all was editor Charles Wintour (father of Anna) with his regular notice board bulletins, always perceptive, though occasionally woundingly acerbic. A seemingly remote intellectual and sometimes harsh figure of whom Bernard Levin noted: “Beneath that chilly exterior lies a heart of ice.” Though if you mined deep enough there lurked a sensitive figure.

We wanted – and I believe often did – to turn out one of the finest newspapers in the world. News, Features, Jeremy Deedes’ Londoner’s Diary and Sport – edition by edition our appetite was rarely satisfied.

Two old Evening Standard front pages: left, 1963 splash on The Great Train Robbery and right, 1974 splash on Lord Lucan murder investigation. Pictures: Stuart Kuttner

Dedication and professionalism lay at the heart. One night, after the floor at No. 47 Shoe Lane, had cleared and the day had ended, a newsdesk phone rang.

Momentarily, the last person left was tempted to walk away. Instead, he answered it – and the caller told him about a labrador called Paddy that had helped in the rescue of a man floundering out of his depth in the chilly Atlantic currents off the Scilly Isles. So what? Except that the figure whose life had been saved was the Prime Minister, Harold Wilson. One phone call, one world scoop. All thanks to a weary but dedicated staff member.

I remember too how a curmudgeonly Jack Miller would quietly leave the office murmuring he was just “off to see a contact”. Unlike some in the Street of Adventure, Jack was not headed for the office pub, the Two Brewers. Ninety minutes or so later he would file the arrest of the notorious Russian spy John Vassall. Or news of the multi-million-pound raid on the exquisite Dulwich Art Gallery. That was our journalism.

An incredible long shot ­- a phone call to Aristotle Onassis at Claridge’s – produced a world-beating intimate interview with the Croesus-rich Greek shipping magnate on the state of his marriage to the widowed Jackie Kennedy.

Former Evening Standard office. Front: David Henshall and unknown. Back from left: Mary Kenny, Roy Wright, Marius Pope, Charles Wintour, Reg Smith, Stuart Kuttner and Ivor Cole, lawyer. Picture: Stuart Kuttner

And despite a milieu of internecine departmental rivalry, a 1973 tip-off from Suzy Menkes resulted in a wonderful, final edition exclusive, one of the newsdesk’s greatest coups.

At No.10 Downing Street – where else – fashion editor Suzy heard that an important announcement was imminent, but no more than that. Calls from the newsdesk to police, politicians and elsewhere failed to produce a hint.

Finally – armed with no information at all, we put in a call to Buckingham Palace. On a hunch the caller asked the Queen’s Press Secretary Ronnie Allison whether anything was brewing, say an announcement that, despite months of denials, Princess Anne was to marry Captain Mark Phillips. “Pure speculation,” responded Allison.

The journalist persisted. “If we ran a story on the front page of the final edition today to say that the Princess and Mark were to wed would I be looking for a new job on Monday?” he asked.

“I shouldn’t think so,” Allison drawled. Another classic scoop for our cherished Standard.

Nothing beat the sheer exhilaration of being first and best in Fleet Street’s 24-hour unique drama.

It was a privilege to be part of that breathless, elitist, golden time.

Ronald Hyde, Evening Standard news editor for 31 years, with his successor Stuart Kuttner. Picture: Stuart Kuttner

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog