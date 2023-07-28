Cameras in courts one year on: An unqualified success

Journalists members of the press wait outside the Royal Courts of Justice

Friday 28 July marks the first anniversary of cameras in the Crown Court and it’s a good time to take stock of this important open justice issue.

Over the past year, a window has been opened into our justice system that has breathed life into court reporting.

The cameras have also highlighted broader issues of public importance, including the deaths of children such as Finley Boden and Sebastian Kalinowski in terrible circumstances. These horrific cases demonstrate why greater transparency is needed; to see justice carried out and to highlight societal problems.

Going forward, broadcasters want the scope of filming to be widened. There are many ways this issue can, and should, be moved forward.

Related

A start would be widening the pool of judges that can be filmed. At present, only High Court and senior judges can be filmed. Why not allow filming in the magistrates’ court – where the vast majority of criminal cases are dealt with – in the High Court, in Coroners Inquests, the defendant in the Crown Court entering the dock for sentencing or even a trial in the Crown Court (which has, by the way, already happened in Scotland).

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

We know this is possible. The advent of cameras in court arose because of a long-fought campaign by ITN, BBC, Sky News and PA. At the start of this century, there was no filming of any courts in England and Wales – largely due to a legislative ban going back to 1925.

Following Parliament lifting the ban in 2013, the public can now watch the proceedings of the Court of Appeal and sentencing in the Crown Courts. The Supreme Court has been filmed since its inception in 2009.

These reforms have been an unqualified success and a lot has been achieved in a short time.

As broadcasters, we have proven we can be trusted to film the courts, the sky has not fallen down. This hasn’t happened by chance. There have been weekly meetings amongst the broadcasting group focusing on newsworthy cases and highlighting issues such as court reporting restrictions.

There have been 33 cases filmed, and filming sentencing has become the norm.

Just yesterday, one day ahead of the anniversary, news channels showed live the sentencing of the murderer of Sgt Matt Rattana at Northampton Crown Court. There was also filming in the Old Bailey of sentencing in the Croydon tram crash case. And the day before, news reports showed images from inside the Court of Appeal in the miscarriage of justice case of Andrew Malkinson.

The project has also had real engagement with regional newsrooms, including filming in Crown Courts in Wales, Newcastle, Bristol, Leeds, Manchester, Liverpool and Nottingham.

There is presently a Ministry of Justice Consultation (finishing 7 September) on this issue.

Filming of courts can truly transform the relationship between the public and our justice system, and the media has an important role in this. It is the time to push the door wide open ushering in a golden age of open justice.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog