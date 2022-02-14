 Coleen Rooney refused permission to bring claim against Rebekah Vardy's agent

All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
February 14, 2022

Coleen Rooney denied permission to bring claim against Rebekah Vardy's agent in Sun 'leak' case

By PA Media Twitter

Coleen Rooney has been refused permission to bring a High Court claim against Rebekah Vardy’s agent as part of an ongoing legal battle between the footballers’ wives over an online post about alleged leaks to The Sun.

In an October 2019 Twitter post, Mrs Rooney (pictured, left), 35, accused Mrs Vardy (right), 39, of leaking stories about her private life after a months-long “sting operation”.

The wife of former England star Wayne Rooney, dubbed “Wagatha Christie”, claimed Mrs Vardy had shared fake stories she posted on her personal Instagram account with The Sun newspaper.

Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie, denies the accusations and is suing Mrs Rooney for libel.

Mrs Rooney’s lawyers previously claimed that Mrs Vardy had leaked information to The Sun either directly or through her agent Caroline Watt “acting on her instruction or with her knowing approval”.

Mrs Rooney asked for permission to bring an “additional claim” against Ms Watt for misuse of private information and wanted it to be heard alongside the libel case.

Her barrister David Sherborne told the court last week that if Mrs Vardy wins her claim on the basis that she was not the person who leaked the information, then Mrs Rooney will be left without “vindication” unless she is able to bring the claim against Ms Watt as part of the same case.

Mrs Vardy’s lawyers opposed the application to add the claim against Ms Watt to the libel case.

In a ruling on Monday, following a two-day hearing last week, Mrs Justice Steyn refused permission for the additional claim against Ms Watt and refused permission for it to be heard alongside the libel trial.

However, the judge gave the go-ahead for Mrs Rooney to amend her defence case, to include an allegation that Ms Vardy, through Ms Watt, provided information to The Sun about an unnamed professional footballer.

She also gave permission for disclosure of WhatsApp messages between Mrs Vardy and Ms Watt during the relevant period, and allowed Mrs Rooney’s application for an order that both parties make a joint request for information to Instagram.

During the two-day hearing last week, the High Court heard that some WhatsApp messages between Mrs Vardy and Ms Watt had been disclosed ahead of the trial.

Mrs Justice Steyn said in her ruling that some of these messages, which had been redacted but could be read by Mrs Rooney’s legal team because of a “software error”, should have been made available.

These included a message where Mrs Vardy told Ms Watt she “would love to leak those stories x”, which Mrs Rooney’s lawyers claim refers to her private information.

Discussing this text in her ruling, Mrs Justice Steyn said: “First, in circumstances where, in the midst of a WhatsApp account that appears on its face, and I do not understand it to be disputed, to concern the defendant, the claimant states that she would ‘love to leak those stories’, I do not accept that it is open to the claimant’s representatives to make the determination, on the basis of their client’s instructions, that she was not referring to stories about the defendant.

“That may or may not be so, it is a matter for trial.”

She refused other disclosure applications made by both Mrs Rooney and Mrs Vardy.

In a remote hearing following Monday’s judgment, Mrs Justice Steyn ordered Mrs Rooney to pay £65,000 towards Ms Watt’s legal costs following the unsuccessful bid to join her to the libel case.

The judge said: “It seems to me that is a reasonable and proportionate sum.”

She added: “It is fair to say that a considerable period of time would have been needed given the standing-start the respondent had for what is, for the respondent, quite a substantial application.”

The court heard the date for the pre-trial review had not changed and was expected on 13 April. The trial is due to take place in May, but may be delayed.

Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

SIGN UP HERE FOR

FUTURE OF MEDIA

Press Gazette's must-read weekly newsletter featuring interviews, data, insight and investigations.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Maajid Nawaz GONE Presenter Maajid Nawaz leaves LBC after backlash to controversial tweets
  2. US newspaper circulations have fallen 30 in two years US newspaper circulations: America’s top 25 titles have lost 30% of print sales in two years
  3. BBC's Andrew Neil deletes early-morning tweet calling Observer's Carole Cadwalladr 'mad cat woman'
  4. Sunday Telegraph closes Stella print mag and launches 'Britain's biggest' puzzles section
  5. Sky News digital Why Sky News, unlike the BBC, is embracing TikTok and Snapchat

Latest Jobs

Canada publishers want Google and Meta forced to pay for news ‘by the end of June’