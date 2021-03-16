Cash for clicks is a newsroom management technique that is mooted every so often and which always provokes a huge backlash from staff journalists.

The Telegraph is the latest publisher to ponder merit pay for journalists with a leaked email from editor Chris Evans reportedly saying: “It seems only right that those who attract and retain the most subscribers should be the most handsomely paid.”

The Telegraph has more than 300,000 online subscribers and sees growth of these numbers as key to its survival.

The idea of incentivising individual journalists on the success of their articles is reportedly at an early stage at the Telegraph.

Various sites, including Forbes, have experimented with paying freelance journalists according to the number of views their contribution attracts.

Forbes paid a higher rate depending on whether readers were returning visitors or new ones (which is similar to the Telegraph idea of rewarding content which drives loyalty).

Writing for Press Gazette in 2014 David Nicholson explained why he liked the system and said he had earned over £2,000 for writing one piece about the Scottish independence referendum.

Slant launched in 2015 paying contributors $5 for every 500 clicks they attracted but closed the following year.

The Telegraph proposal as reported by The Guardian has already provoked a negative reaction from insiders who are concerned the scheme would favour those writing about showbiz, coronavirus and big political stories. There is also concern that reporters are often assigned which stories to write, so could end being penalised because newsdesk executives give them less interesting assignments.

The various issues raised around incentivising individual journalists were flagged last night after the Telegraph proposal prompted a mainly negative reaction on Twitter.

Tim Barnsley asked how the model would take into account “print subscriber preferences”. This underlines the point that a high measure of editorial success will be the subscriber renewal rate, which may be difficult to link to particular stories.

Freelance reporter Sam Webb said: “This won’t work. A reporter’s responsibility is to find and write decent stories. News editors should be the ones worrying about clicks. It’s also largely luck how many views a reporter’s story gets. For example, if you’re on a big breaking story you’ll get better numbers.”

Former FT editor Lionel Barber said: “This is a recipe for clickbait Telegraph mediocrity which removes one of the joys of journalism: to delight, surprise and, yes, give readers something they did not realise they might like or need. Pass me the smelling salts.”

Former chief executive of Dow Jones Les Hinton said: “How can you even count the number of reasons this would be a terrible thing to do?”

But head of football for JPI Media Ross Gregory said: “Lots of nuances to this debate. For starters, ‘clickbait’ isn’t the same as driving loyalty and subscriptions.

“You could argue that already the best paid journalists in a newsroom are the ones that editors recognise provide the most value to print or digital.”