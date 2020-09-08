British Journalism Awards workshop for new entrants - 10 September, 1pm

The British Journalism Awards is this year making entry free to our awards for any journalists who are either female and/or from a BAME background if they do not have a news organisation able to pay the registration fee.

This is part of an initiative which aims to redress the historic imbalance of finalists at this event when it comes to gender and ethnic diversity.

As part of our efforts to reach out to new entrants for the awards we are holding a webinar on Thursday, 10 September, which aims to gives some handy pointers on how to tackle the application process and what the judges are looking for.

I’m honoured to have Barbara Blake Hannah (pictured) joining us for the call. She was the UK’s first black on-screen TV journalist and we have created a new award in her honour for the best of the BAME journalists entering via the supported scheme.

Also joining us is former BBC journalist and professor of journalism Kurt Barling. He has been on the British Journalism Awards judging panel since the beginning and is well placed to give a view on what works and what doesn’t when it comes to a British Journalism Awards entry.

Completing the panel is former night editor of The Times Liz Gerard, another long-standing British Journalism Awards judge.

Entries close at the end of this month for the 25 award categories.

The British Journalism Awards are open to all journalists wherever they work and they recognise work which is interesting to the public and in the public interest.

The judges are looking for work which is revelatory, which shows journalistic skill and rigour and above-all which has made a difference for the better in society. Since the beginning, this event has been idealistic in its aim of recognising and promoting the crucial role of journalism in serving the public interest and being a force for good in society.

Sign up for our British Journalism Awards webinar here to join the discussion live at 1pm on Thursday (and to access the session later on-demand).

More details here about the awards and how to enter.