
October 22, 2020

BBC's Martin Bashir 'seriously unwell' with Covid-19 related 'complications'

By PA Media Twitter
Martin Bashir

BBC journalist Martin Bashir is “seriously unwell” with coronavirus-related complications, the corporation has said.

The 57-year-old, best known for his 1995 interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, currently works as the BBC News religion editor.

A spokeswoman for the BBC said: “We are sorry to say that Martin is seriously unwell with Covid-19 related complications.

“Everyone at the BBC is wishing him a full recovery. We’d ask that his privacy, and that of his family, is respected at this time.”

Bashir began working as a journalist in 1986 but made headlines around the world in 1995 for his BBC interview with Princess Diana for Panorama.

Bashir’s other high-profile interviews have included the suspects in the Stephen Lawrence murder case, entertainer Michael Barrymore, Jeffrey Archer and Major Charles Ingram, dubbed “the coughing major”.

In 2003, he conducted a series of interviews with pop singer Michael Jackson for the controversial ITV documentary Living With Michael Jackson.

He later moved to the US where he co-anchored the current affairs show Nightline on ABC before moving to MSNBC, where he served as a political commentator until 2013.

He returned to the BBC in 2016 after 12 years away.

October 2019 saw him compete in the celebrity spin-off of X Factor.

Picture: PA

