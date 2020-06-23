All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
June 23, 2020

'Are they talking about me?' BBC's George Alagiah on seeing headlines about his cancer diagnosis

By PA Mediapoint Twitter
George Alagiah

BBC newsreader George Alagiah has recalled seeing headlines about his cancer diagnosis and thinking it was time to “start ordering the white lilies”.

The TV journalist, 64, was first diagnosed with the illness in 2014 and later said it had spread from his bowel to his liver, lymph nodes and lungs.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live yesterday he said: “I saw some of the headlines actually about it and thought: ‘Oh my God, are they talking about me?’

Do you think UK news industry staff are sufficiently diverse?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

“I thought it was time to start ordering the white lilies.”

White lilies are common at funerals and symbolise the soul of the departed.

Alagiah said he judged the seriousness of his condition by his doctors’ reactions.

He said: “I take my cue from my doctors and they don’t look scared to me. I’ve known them now for six years.

“In fact I said to one of them a couple of years ago, that he better do the worrying for me, because I can’t deal with that.

“I’m not going to spend the time I’ve got worrying.

“I want to spend the time I’ve got living and doing the things I want to do and enjoying my family and friends.”

Speaking about the moment in April when his doctor told him his cancer had spread to his lungs, he added: “I look at him when he gives me news, like the news he gave me earlier this year that it had spread.

“I look in his eyes and he didn’t look frightened, so I’m not frightened.”

Alagiah, who tested positive for Covid-19 in March, said he had begun to see his extended family again while maintaining social distancing.

He said: “We’ve started over the last three weekends, actually doing the whole marching them through the house and into the garden.

“What’s really, really, really difficult is my granddaughter, because she’s 18, 19 months and does she get social distancing? No, she doesn’t get social distancing, and it’s so hard.”

Alagiah was diagnosed with bowel cancer in April 2014 and again in December 2017.

Picture: BBC News at Six

SIGN UP HERE FOR

PRESS GAZETTE DAILY

Our free daily round-up of the biggest news about the world of news

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “'Are they talking about me?' BBC's George Alagiah on seeing headlines about his cancer diagnosis”

  1. my best friend’s sister-in-law makes $61 an hour on the computer. She has been out of work for 6 months but last month her pay check was $12632 just working on the computer for a few hours. visit the website
    check here————— E­a­r­n­7­5­.c­o­m

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

five × 4 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Bristol Post editor refuses to publish images of people wanted over Edward Colston statue damage
  2. GMB presenter Piers Morgan Learn how to become a journalist with free online masterclasses from the NCTJ
  3. Eclipse of The Sun: Daily Mail says it has overtaken print sale of News UK red-top for first time in 42 years
  4. The awkward lessons of my privileged lockdown in Sussex
  5. Daily Mail's move to print pole position is important moment, but only part of the story

Latest Jobs

Trump moves to increase restrictions on Chinese media in US