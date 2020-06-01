27 jobs lost at PA as Microsoft cancels contract to use AI instead

Twenty-seven journalists employed by PA Media are losing their jobs as Microsoft abruptly ended its contract with the news agency after 18 months.

The journalists work on the Microsoft News website (msn.com) and app in the UK, curating content from other news organisations and choosing which to stories to highlight.

They were told on Thursday that their roles were being lost because Microsoft had decided to end the contract in favour of using automation to update and manage its websites around the world.

One of those affected said on Twitter it “sucks to have your job replaced by AI” while another said “my team and I are being replaced by a robot”.

A PA spokesperson said: “We are in the process of winding down the Microsoft team working at PA, and we are doing everything we can to support the individuals concerned. We are proud of the work we have done with Microsoft and know we delivered a high-quality service.”

PA took over editing the Microsoft news website on 1 October 2018 after the tech company rebranded and expanded its MSN news service. It shares the revenue from the content it hosts with publishers.

A Microsoft spokesperson said: “Like all companies, we evaluate our business on a regular basis.

“This can result in increased investment in some places and, from time to time, redeployment in others. These decisions are not the result of the current pandemic.”