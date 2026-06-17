CMA says Google rankings must be fairer and more transparent

The UK competition watchdog has called on Google to “improve transparency and fairness” in its ranking of search results.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has also made a currently voluntary data sharing tool a legal requirement for the firm.
Google has come under scrutiny from the regulator after it designated the technology giant with strategic market status in October last year over its dominance in the sector, accounting for more than 90% of searches in the UK.
On Wednesday, the CMA said its two fresh conduct requirements are intended to secure a “fairer deal” for firms and users.
The CMA has required Google to operate a “fair ranking” for its search results after the regulator said businesses claimed its “current ranking practices are neither fair nor transparent”.
Firms also told the watchdog that Google makes changes “without sufficient notice” and highlighted that they do not have effective ways to raise concerns when changes impact their business.
As a result, Google must rank “organic” search results using objective and non-discriminatory criteria and be more transparent to firms about how its rankings work, the CMA said.
A second conduct requirement means that a voluntary process already in place through Google’s UK Data Portability Application Programming Interface, which allows for data sharing, will become legally binding.
Earlier this month the CMA told Google to allow publishers to opt out of its AI-written summaries without harming their positions in search results.
A Google spokesperson said: “Our ranking systems are fair, transparent and show the most relevant, highest quality results.
“We are committed to protecting the integrity of our systems, and will work constructively with the CMA to ensure that we can uphold the high quality of Search for our users.”
Will Hayter, executive director for digital markets at the CMA, said: “Step by step, we’re ensuring that Google’s search services work better for businesses and consumers across the UK.
“Search is a vital gateway for businesses in the UK to reach customers, and clearer, predictable and more transparent ranking systems could give them greater scope to expand and invest.
“These new measures will ensure search results are ranked fairly and objectively, with clearer information about changes and effective routes to raise concerns.”
Eilidh Wilson, head of policy and public affairs at the Professional Publishers Association, said: “The PPA welcomes the CMA’s new Conduct Requirements on Google Search, which recognise the impact that sudden and opaque changes to search ranking can have on publishers. Trusted editorial brands depend on fair access to audiences, yet changes to Google’s algorithms can affect visibility, traffic, and revenue with little warning. The test now is implementation.
“The CMA’s decision to allow a six-month experimentation exemption for new search features gives Google too much room to make changes with serious consequences for publishers before the Fair Ranking requirement fully applies. With AI-driven search rapidly reshaping how audiences discover and access trusted content, this is a significant concern.
“We are disappointed that the CMA has chosen to judge compliance by looking at processes, rather than ranking outcomes. The publishers we represent have consistently argued that fairness must be judged by its real-world effect on visibility, traffic, and audience access, not only by the stated intention behind a change. What appears neutral on paper can still downrank, disadvantage, or distort access to trusted editorial content.
“The UK’s specialist publishing sector plays a vital role in public life, employing around 55,000 people and contributing billions of pounds to the UK economy. We look forward to working constructively with the CMA to ensure these requirements give publishers genuine confidence, protect trusted editorial brands, and support a fairer value exchange between publishers and Google.”
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