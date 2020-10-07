All Sections

October 7, 2020

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

Press Gazette has launched a new weekly email newsletter which aims to provide strategic intelligence for news industry leaders – Media Monitor.

Every week Media Monitor will include:

  • Exclusive comment and insight from media industry leaders on how to manage change and make the right decisions
  • In-depth profiles of the leading platforms and aggregators which news publishers globally need to do business with
  • Deep-dive investigations into the big existential issues for the global news industry
  • Independent in-depth analysis of audience data.

To receive Press Gazette – Media Monitor direct to your in-box every Thursday at 6am, sign-up here:

1 thought on “Sign up for Press Gazette - Media Monitor, a weekly email aimed at news industry leaders”

