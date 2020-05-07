All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
May 7, 2020

Advance Britannia! How UK newspapers marked VE Day on their front pages

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter

Friday is the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day – or VE Day – when the Allies formally accepted Germany’s surrender, marking a significant date towards the end of the Second World War.

Readers of the Times first read about the news of “victory in Europe to be declared today” on page six, as the first part of the newspaper was still reserved for adverts until 1966.

Other newspapers, including the Daily Mirror and Daily Express, had begun to publish more eye-catching images on the front page – with many of those on 8 May 1945 showing crowds celebrating the momentous day.

Evening newspapers like the London Evening Standard and the Manchester Evening News were able to break the first reactions on VE Day itself.

Evening Standard managing editor Doug Wills said: “The Standard was first on London’s streets to report on-the-day VE Day news.

“It is first on the streets and now online too with the latest breaking news of the war against coronavirus. First with the news since 21 May 1827 – some things don’t change.”

The hunt for Hitler was still ongoing at this point in history, although there were some conflicting headlines as the Liverpool Echo declared: “‘Hitler’s body found’ – report”, while the Daily Express said: “Hitler not dead”.

No related posts.

Meanwhile the Financial Times was strictly business, reporting: “Stock Exchange to remain closed – Market reactions to a day of uncertainty.”

A note at the bottom of the Times front page reports that its staff will take the day after VE Day off “in accordance with the expressed desire of the Government that workers generally should enjoy a holiday after the announcement of cessation of hostilities in Europe”.

As such there would be no newspaper on Thursday 10 May, it said.

National newspaper front pages on VE Day, 8 May 1945:
Regional newspaper front pages for VE Day 8 May 1945:
Some of the next day’s front pages – 9 May 1945:

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

one × four =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. YouTube broadcasts Covid-19 conspiracies to millions: Press Gazette probe prompts removal of videos after weeks online
  2. 'Obvious public interest' in Telegraph's top scientist lockdown love affair scoop, says media law expert
  3. Coronavirus Journalism Excellence: Best editorial innovations of the pandemic so far
  4. Former Sunday Times Magazine assistant editor Bill Cater dies at 95
  5. Buzzfeed News appoints former investigations editor to top job in US

Latest Jobs

Reach accelerates digital drive as revenue fell 30% in April under Covid-19 crisis