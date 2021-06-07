*Partner Content

Newsflare is the world’s leading agency licensing premium user-generated video for publishers, news organisations, social media pages, brands and TV production companies.

Its unique model combines tech-driven rights clearance and discovery with the expertise of seasoned journalists and a global collective of contributors – the boots on the ground – who capture the moments that give publishers something special.

Newsflare provides videos which stimulate, engage, inform and entertain audiences and which cover every facet of life on Earth. These are captured by a global network of creators and content partners who are always on and always in search of the authentic ‘moments that matter’ which range from the quirky to the sometimes downright brutal.

Benefits of newsflare user-generated video for publishers:

Newsflare UGV is the cornerstone of a strong digital publishing strategy, and with the assistance of our expert team of seasoned editorial and production professionals customers can:

Access the world’s largest video vault containing over 250,000 verified videos

Collaborate with a 40,000-strong global creator community

Improve trust with the highest-grade rights-cleared videos authenticated using newsflare’s Trust Algorithm ™

Deliver unexpected, disruptive, unique, and relevant content that drives high levels of audience reach and engagement

Stay on top of what’s trending with curated collections on a wide variety of topics

Gather and share content quickly, and constantly pivot to create highly relevant and contextualised moments based on current audience needs and trends

Deliver the ultimate in shoppable experiences by combining storytelling, authenticity, and entertainment with social commerce

Get creative, experiment with different formats, and work out what resonates best with audiences on each social platform

Increase competitive advantage by being fast and first with the stories shaping the world

Since going live in 2012 Newsflare has worked with 1,145 customers including TV producers, brands, advertising agencies, and publishers like: Yahoo, News Corp, Associated Newspapers, ITN, Ladbible, MTV, Associated Press, Reuters and Adam&Eve.

Newsflare says: “We constantly offer up iconic clips, unforgettable moments and breaking news stories that empower our custmers to reach, engage and influence new audiences, as well as inspire greater loyalty from existing ones.”

*This article is sponsored by newsflare, one of Press Gazette’s trusted commercial partners. Get started on Newsflare for free or watch the showreel.