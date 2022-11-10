America's biggest magazines: circulation down 8% year-on-year

America’s biggest magazines saw their circulation fall 8% year-on-year in the first half of 2022.

A Press Gazette analysis, which is based on data provided by the Alliance for Audited Media (AAM), shows that the country’s 50 biggest magazines saw their collective average circulation fall from 145m to 133m million from January to June 2021 to the same period in 2022.

The decline is more marked compared to US magazines’ strong performance during the pandemic, during which the biggest titles managed to retain some 95% of sales despite lockdowns.

But while paid print subscriptions of the top titles fell 11% this year, digital issue readership continued its trend of strong growth, increasing 28% in the first half of 2022.

Despite its decline, print is still the dominant format in the magazine industry. Over three quarters (76%) of magazine circulation in 2022 was made up of print subscriptions. Digital issues meanwhile accounted for 7% of total average circulation among the 50 biggest titles reporting to AAM. YouGov polling of US and UK audiences earlier this year showed that, in contrast to news, people still strongly prefer reading magazines in print.

A note about the workings: The table and the top 50 magazines excluding membership magazines table below shows the 50 largest US magazines and 50 largest non-membership magazines that are audited by the AAM. The total figure includes paid circulation, ‘verified’ circulation, and non-paid circulation classed as ANP. Verified circulations include copies that are made free to the public by businesses, e.g. hotels. Previous published analyses of this data have excluded non-paid circulation however, changes to AAM reporting as of June 2022 mean that many of the categories previously under “analyzed nonpaid” circulation are now under the “verified” category. The inclusion of non-paid circulations means that Costco Connection, excluded from previous analyses, is included here, since complimentary copies sent to specific addresses are now bundled under verified.

Analysis of circulation data for the 50 biggest titles when membership titles (such as AARP The Magazine and the National Rifle Association titles) are included finds that overall circulation of the 50 biggest titles fell by 8% over the past two years.

But the picture changes when membership titles are excluded. Among the 50 biggest names in this subset, the decline was even larger as circulation of non-membership magazines fell by 16% from 85m in 2021 to 71m in 2022. This is likely because many membership magazines such as the AARP, which is automatically sent to anyone who signs up to the American Association of Retired People (AARP), are able to count on these organisations' stable membership bases.

The AARP magazines are two largest magazines in the US – with average circulations of more than 22m. Third biggest is Costco's lifestyle magazine, Costco Connection, which is sent to the retailer’s executive and business members.

The fourth and fifth biggest magazines by circulation and the largest consumer-facing titles, Better Homes And Gardens and People, both part of Meredith, had circulations of 7.6m and 3.4m respectively.

Good Housekeeping (3m, Hearst), Reader's Digest (3m, The Reader's Digest Association), Southern Living (2.8m, Meredith), Cosmopolitan (2.1m, Hearst) and Real Simple (2m, Meredith) round out the top 10.

Despite the overall decline in print, the decline was not uniform, with some titles’ print sales holding up much better. Among the top 50 consumer magazines, Smithsonian Magazine, Allure, GQ and The Economist were among the titles which saw the smallest falls in their print sales between 2021 and 2022. These titles saw declines of less than 20%. In contrast, First For Women, Men's Journal, Woman's World and Star Magazine were among the titles that saw large falls in the high double-digits.

Strongest for digital circulation growth, meanwhile, were TV Guide Magazine, Golf Magazine and Allure. TV Guide Magazine digital subscriptions were up some 20 times compared to 2021, growing from 8,058 to 154,540. It was followed by Golf Magazine which saw the number of average digital issues surge from 24,523 in the first half of 2021 to 351,328 during the same period in 2022.

AARP's magazines dominate print subscriptions - with almost all of the magazines' 22m strong readerships coming through this channel. AAM considers these magazines as paid-for since they are included in membership costs.

Next biggest for print is Better Homes and Gardens (6.5m) and People (2.7m).

Note: The above figures are for individual print subscriptions. They do not include verified or non-paid print subscriptions.

Us Weekly (1.3m) and Men's Journal (789,885), which are both published by A360 Media, have the largest digital circulations among the top 50 list, according to the AAM. They are followed by Golf Digest (digital circulation of 780,557). Non-membership magazines dominate the list for digital copies even when all magazines are considered in the analysis and much of the readership will be through aggregators such as Apple News+ and Readly.

Note: The above figures are categorised by the AAM as paid digital subscription circulations. They include "individually paid, partnership, sponsored and multi-title" platforms including Apple News+ and Readly.

Topping the table for single-copy sales were Good Housekeeping (554,537), Better Homes And Gardens (369,191) and home and lifestyle publication Magnolia Journal (338,713).