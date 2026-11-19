Journalists who went on to work for titles including The Guardian, The Telegraph and the BBC have reunited half a century after completing their journalism training course together.
Ten surviving members of the original 12-strong intake of the Brownlee Academy in Newcastle marked the 50th anniversary of their meeting at a reunion on 17 November. The group were taught by mentors Walter Greenwood and John Brownlee for four months on the course, which was run by the Thomson Regional Newspapers.
The course, established in 1969, became known as the Brownlee Academy with a nod to Brownlee’s contribution there as a mentor. He died in 2013 aged 95, and is credited for having trained Andrew Marr, Lionel Barber and James Naughtie.
Greenwood died in 2013, aged 87 having written ten editions of McNae’s Essential Law for Journalists.
Robert Orchard, formerly a political and parliamentary correspondent for the BBC, said Brownlee advised the group of two essential traits to succeed in journalism: “benign plausibility and rat-like cunning”.
The reunion saw seven journalists unite in person to celebrate the 50th anniversary at the National Liberal Club in London, and three joined iva Zoom from Scotland and Dublin.
Aileen Ballantyne, whose subsequent career included roles at The Scotsman, The Guardian and The Sunday Times, said: “The dedication of John Brownlee and Walter Greenwood turned us into reliable working journalists who could go straight onto the staff of a large newspaper.
“By the end of that four-month course we knew that first and foremost ‘news is about people’, that you should go down a coal mine and see what it’s like to work there before you try to write about miners’ pay and conditions, and before you hand in your copy you do three things: ‘Check, check, check’.”
Political commentator and chief leader writer for The Telegraph Philip Johnston “lasted longest at the top” among the journalists, having worked at the paper for 38 years. He is stepping down from The Telegraph next month after 38 years to write editorials for The Times.
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