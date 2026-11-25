The Professional Publishers Association has named Amanda Barnes, chief executive of independent media group Faversham House, as its new chair.
Barnes will assume the role in January 2027, succeeding Hearst UK CEO Katie Vanneck-Smith who steps down after two years as chair.
Barnes will work alongside PPA CEO Sajeeda Merali and the board to support the association’s strategy, promote affiliated media brands in the sector and help the growth of its 250-plus member companies.
Barnes has been at Faversham House, representing B2B brands including Utility Week and Edie, since 1989. She led the management buyout of the group in 2010 and later bought out its private equity investors.
Since then she has spearheaded its transformation “from a traditional media business into a diversified digital information, membership and events company”, which serves the utilities and sustainability sectors.
Barnes said: “It’s an exciting time for our sector. Our brands continue to innovate, reach new audiences and build strong relationships with the communities they serve. There is real energy and ambition across the sector, and I’m looking forward to helping build on that momentum.
“Katie and the PPA team have done an excellent job championing our sector, and I look forward to working with Sajeeda, the Board and our members to support innovation, strengthen our collective voice where it really counts, and help our brands continue to thrive.”
Merali said: “Amanda brings a wealth of experience, particularly in transforming businesses, developing new commercial models and building strong organisational cultures. As we deliver our strategy for 2027 and beyond, I’m looking forward to working with her to champion our members, support their growth and ensure the value of our sector is recognised across business, government and society.
“I’d like to thank Katie for her leadership and commitment over the past two years. Her strategic insight and industry knowledge have been invaluable in helping us strengthen our member offering and shape the PPA’s future direction.”
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