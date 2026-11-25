Pat Mullarkey, former deputy night news editor of the Daily Mail in Manchester, has died aged 97.
Only last year he was guest of honour at a reunion of 70-plus staffers from his old office in Northcliffe House on the city’s Deansgate. He revelled in seeing so many familiar faces while remembering a myriad of stories.
Until recent weeks he was swapping emails with former colleagues, between continuing his studies in French, so that he could converse with his great grandchildren who live in France.
His was a remarkable life journey, based on the love of storytelling. In 1929, the year of his birth, his family had moved from Ireland when he was just six weeks old, to make a new life in Musselburgh, near Edinburgh. They were a poor family. His father was a potato picker and his mother could not read or write.
His dad was an accomplished storyteller, a gift that passed to Pat, who regaled the spellbound children at school with lavish tales, including one about the family owning a white horse.
After rebelling against life at school, he left at 14, which was not uncommon in that era. Pat turned to potato picking, alongside his father, but soon moved on to become a bell boy at the swish Edinburgh hotel, The Caledonian on Princess Street, where he once escorted Winston Churchill in a lift.
Later he even tried his hand as a stoker on a steam train. Meanwhile, he began a lifelong love of golf by collecting balls and working as a caddy, eventually proudly achieving every golfer’s dream of getting a hole in one, at the age of 82.
But it was national service that propelled him towards journalism. As a member of the communication corps he and his cohort were taught to touch type by brute force. If they so much as looked down at the keys a sergeant smacked them with a stick.
After the army he enlisted in a night class to get his necessary qualification in shorthand and soon afterwards landed a job on his local paper, the Musselburgh News.
After learning the basics of his craft, he moved on to the Evening Dispatch in Edinburgh where he enjoyed a fruitful career and also met his wife of 68 years, Irene.
It was Irene who later nudged Pat towards Manchester. In 1957 he had been head-hunted for a job on the Daily Mail in Edinburgh where he pursued an illustrious career which eventually spanned more than 30 years with that title.
When that office was about to close he was offered the choice of moving to London or Manchester. His wife was keen to be as near to her family as possible, so Pat opted for the Deansgate office, arriving there in 1966.
During the height of The Troubles in Northern Ireland he spent a month in the country and was later to rise up the ranks with a move onto the newsdesk.
As the man in charge of the desk at night, for 12 years Pat became a wonderful mentor for the many hopefuls who arrived to do shifts from early evenings into the small hours.
And what a teacher he became. Those who made the grade and were invited back for regular night shifts would be treated to the silken voice of Patrick Mullarkey waking up some unsuspecting interviewee with craven apologies for disturbing their slumbers. He would then elicit a full interview, filing it with aplomb for the late-late edition.
Richard Kay, now senior editor-at-large with the Daily Mail, said: “Pat Mullarkey was a dream to work for and learn from. Enthusiastic, generous both with his time and compliments – so rare in a busy newsroom – and possessed of a natural curiosity that couldn’t help but rub off on you.
“When I joined the Mail Manchester staff in 1980 it was as a night shift reporter – the dog watch as we called it – Pat was deputy night news editor, my line manager in other words.
“Shifts with Pat in charge were always a joy making the routine of the endless calls to police, fire and ambulance control rooms much less of a chore than it sounds. And when a story broke at night, he was the first to roll up his sleeves, wherever it was.
“One of my strongest memories is of Pat, bubbling with excitement and grabbing a phone to speak in schoolboy Italian to a rescue worker involved in a dramatic mission to free a child who had fallen into a well somewhere in rural Italy. There was a lot of ‘bambino in acqua’. The story was front page news all over the world but thanks to Pat we had a 2am update that scooped everyone.’’
Mike Cuerden, who also served the paper for many years and was appointed news editor of the Manchester office in 1982, reflected: “The essence of Pat was his kindness. I experienced this personally when on the road as a reporter and when running the day news desk.
“He was also a gentle help to our old colleague, senior reporter, Ian Smith, by providing him with time and memories when he was in the final stages of a degenerative disease.”
At last year’s reunion in Manchester so many of those grateful, once-youthful reporters queued up to shake the hand of the man who not only led by professional example, but added encouragement and kindness into the mix.
One of those was John Gapper, chief UK business columnist of the Financial Times.
“Pat was an inspiration,” he recalls. “He taught me so much about the mischief, pleasure and perseverance of being a good reporter when I sat next to him on night shifts on the Daily Mail as a 25 year-old. I will never forget him.”
Pat is survived by his wife, Irene, and daughters Anne and Gill, who followed in her father’s footsteps by becoming a journalist with his help, and has provided much of the information for this tribute.
His funeral will be held on Tuesday December 8 at 11am at All Saints Catholic Church, 164 Carrington Lane, Ashton-on-Mersey, Sale, Manchester M33 5WL and afterwards at Flixton Golf Club M41 6EP.
The storyteller may have fallen silent, but his talent and legacy will not be forgotten by those fortunate enough to have worked with such a remarkable man.
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